Entertainment, Bollywood

Box office: Critics pan it but Befikre gets above average opening figures

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 10, 2016, 8:08 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2016, 8:24 pm IST
The film helmed by Aditya Chopra stars Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor.
A still from the film.
 A still from the film.

Mumbai: Aditya Chopra's 'Befikre' might have been heavily panned by the critics, but despite of the lukewarm critical response and prevalent demonitisation aftermath, the film managed to bring in a double figure opening.

The film starring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor has been in the news for the longest time, courtesy its immensely popular lead.

The pair had also been promoting the film, all guns blazing.

The promotions and fairly successful music has translated to good numbers at the box-office.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film managed to get a 10.36 crore rupee approximate opening.

hghf

With the string of unsuccessful sequels that have been releasing of late, the industry has been rooting for 'Befikre,' and Aamir Khan's 'Dangal,' to bring in some year end cheer.

But it remains to be seen if the film will withstand the critical drubbing and plausiblenegative word of mouth. The decisive Monday test would tell us.

Until then, watch this space for more!

Tags: befikre, ranveer singh, befikre box office
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

A still from Befikre

Demonetisation woes: Hopes pinned on Befikre, Dangal

Yash Raj Films and Aamir Khan Productions have individually secured 3,000 to 4,000 screens for both their movies.
10 Dec 2016 5:40 AM
Still from the film.

Befikre movie review: Old champagne with no fizz

The only good thing about it is its melodious music, good-looking actors and their fair performances.
09 Dec 2016 3:38 PM
Aditya Chopra believes working with Shah Rukh is like a

From Befikre's first day, Ranveer was Shah Rukh for me: Aditya Chopra

"The same energy, the same brilliance, the same intellect. I knew I was safe hands," said the filmmaker.
06 Dec 2016 7:25 PM
Screengrabs from the song.

Watch: Ranveer and Vaani get mushy while shooting for Befikre's Je T'aime

The actors will be seen pairing up for the very first time in the film, helmed by Aditya Chopra.
01 Dec 2016 3:03 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Friendships between children and animals are beautiful because both know how to love in an uncomplicated way. That’s why photos showcasing 3-year-old Buddy and Labradoodle having fun doing things together are winning them fans on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @reagandoodle)

Labradoodle’s bond with 3-year-old boy gives true friendship goals
The announcement of Trump as TIME magazine's person of the year triggered a Photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)

Here's what netizens did to Trump's person of the year cover
National Geographic curates some of best nature and adventure photographs on its Instagram account. Their top-notch images are the reason why they have more than 64 million followers. Here are some of the most-liked images that the National Geographic team has crowd-sourced from various contributors.

National Geographic's most-liked Instagram images of 2016
Chanjae Lee loved spending time with his grandchildren in Brazil and would drive them to school everyday. But things changed when their parents (Lee’s daughter and her husband) decided to move back to South Korea. (Photo: Instagram/ @drawings_for_my_grandchildren)

Korean man learns social media to share drawings with grandchildren
St Nicholas is celebrated in Europe as the bringer of gifts and Father Christmas and Santa Claus are derived from him (Photo: AP/Facebook)

Angels and demons in Prague streets for St. Nicholas Day
From Santa Run in Athens to Santa's flooding a skiing town in Maine, the festive season's arrival was marked with such events (Photo: AP/AFP)

People dressed as Santa Claus welcome festive season
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Box office: Critics pan it but Befikre gets above average opening figures

A still from the film.
 

Virat Kohli is batting in his prime, says Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay said backing his instincts led to the turnaround. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/DC)
 

Facebook glitch reposts old statuses, photos without permission

A few people tweeted that the issue has something to do with the recent Facebook update on iOS
 

Russia declines Japanese dog diplomacy ahead of summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japan PM Shinzo Abe. (Photo: AP)
 

Virat Kohli makes 2016 even more special with record-shattering feat

Playing his 11th Test this year, Kohli took 17 innings to join the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Alastair Cook in the list of cricketers who have scored 1000 runs or more in 2016. (Photo: PTI)
 

Too hot to handle: Meet the beautiful beach bride, Katrina Kaif!

Katrina Kaif
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

I'm affected but demonitisation will help in longer run: Shilpa Shetty

The Prime Minister, on November 8 had announced his government's decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500.

Shor Se Shuruat is an amazing concoction of seven short stories

Produced by HumaraMovie, a studio incubator co-founded by Vinay Mishra, Preety Ali and Pallavi Rohatgi, ‘Shor Se Shuruaat’ releases on 16th December 2016.

Watch: SRK proves to Dubai why he's the ultimate charmer, yet again!

Screengrabs from the video.

Too hot to handle: Meet the beautiful beach bride, Katrina Kaif!

Katrina Kaif

Former TV channel hacker vouches for hacking plot in Wajah Tum Ho

Wajah Tum Ho produced by T-Series, starring Sana Khan, Sharman Joshi, Gurmeet Chaudhary and Rajniesh Duggal releases Dec 16.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham