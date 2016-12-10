Box office: Critics pan it but Befikre gets above average opening figures

A still from the film.

Mumbai: Aditya Chopra's 'Befikre' might have been heavily panned by the critics, but despite of the lukewarm critical response and prevalent demonitisation aftermath, the film managed to bring in a double figure opening.

The film starring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor has been in the news for the longest time, courtesy its immensely popular lead.

The pair had also been promoting the film, all guns blazing.

The promotions and fairly successful music has translated to good numbers at the box-office.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film managed to get a 10.36 crore rupee approximate opening.

With the string of unsuccessful sequels that have been releasing of late, the industry has been rooting for 'Befikre,' and Aamir Khan's 'Dangal,' to bring in some year end cheer.

But it remains to be seen if the film will withstand the critical drubbing and plausiblenegative word of mouth. The decisive Monday test would tell us.

Until then, watch this space for more!