Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: Nitara asks birthday boy Akshay to make faces and it's too adorable

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 10, 2017, 11:12 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2017, 11:28 am IST
The superstar is a visual treat obliging to his daughter's requests on the occasion of his 50th birthday.
Screengrabs from the video.
 Screengrabs from the video.

Mumbai: While Akshay Kumar might be touching several milestones in his career, he also reached one in his life when he turned 50 on Saturday.

While Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages from celebrities, the best wish for the superstar, came from his wife Twinkle Khanna who posted a video of their daughter Nitara on the occasion.

In the video, most probably shot by Nitara, she is seen asking the birthday boy to make different kinds of faces like happy face, show her a laugh, sad face, crying face and ‘dancey face'.

The actor, who has been entertaining with his acting and expressions for over 20 years now, didn’t have too much trouble in expressing those emotions and looked too adorable.

Twinkle singled out the ‘dancey face’, calling it the best, and had the most amazing words to describe her husband like best friend, kindest man in the world, great dad and ‘all that hotness on top of it all.’

The couple is collaborating in the capacity of an actor-producer for the first time in their upcoming film ‘Padman.’

Tags: akshay kumar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia: Selectors to mull on R Ashwin, team for 3 ODIs to be picked today

With both Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal performing admirably in Sri Lanka series, the selectors may just allow R Ashwin to complete his county engagement. (Photo: AFP)
 

US Open: Sloane Stephens routs compatriot Madison Keys to win maiden Grand Slam title

Sloane Stephens beat one of her closest friends Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0 in the US Open final. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple is launching iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus next week: code leak reveals

iPhone X is the premium version with an all-new design, crisper OLED display, improved cameras, and a 3-D facial recognition scanner for unlocking the device.
 

Video: Shocking moment woman finds squirming maggots in chocolates

The woman, Rachel Vile, from Bourbonnais, Illinois claims that she spotted the crawling creatures after she and her roommate tucked into the treats. (Photo: Facebook/ Rachel Vile)
 

Pennywise: Creepy footage of clown on home's doorstep takes internet by frenzy

Police have expressed fears of a return of the 'killer clown' trend fuelled by the release of the Stephen King film (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 

Videos on YouTube get more lively, thanks to the new HDR support

If you have a smartphone that supports HDR viewing, then you can bask in the goodness of enhanced colours, brightness and contrast. (Photo: Sony Xperia XZ Premium)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Priyanka to collaborate with Jahnu Barua, also produce Malayalam, Gujarati films

Priyanka Chopra's 'Baywatch' released earlier this year.

Initially, I felt slightly intimidated by Farhan, was a bit nervous: Diana Penty

Diana Penty and Farhan Akhtar starrer 'Lucknow Central' is set in a prison around the theme of music.

Malaika Arora’s hoping to return on the big screen

Malaika Arora

Akshay Kumar’s birthday wishes

Akshay Kumar

My children are vulnerable too, says Farhan Akhtar

The actor calls for stricter laws over employment of unverified people
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham