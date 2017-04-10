Watch: Shraddha and Arjun juggle between love, friendship and everything in between!

Mumbai: ‘Two States’ may have been a tale of two ardent lovers sandwiched between the fight of cultures between two incompatible set of parents, ‘Half Girlfriend’ has a completely different approach, takes a few steps back and is all about the beginning stages of Love, or the lack of it.

Set in Delhi’s make-belief prestigious St. Steven’s College, Riya Somani (Shraddha Kapoor) and Madhav Jha (Arjun Kapoor) are a misfit- she is modish, eye candy of the college and he is an underdog trying to get her to notice his diffident self. But the emotion of Love does not understand the complexities of the society we live in and is, thankfully, not a classist.

Shraddha’s pompous avatar is a must watch, given that she is very humble and down-to-earth in real life; Arjun comes as a refreshing surprise as the persuasive, small-town Romeo Madhav Jha.

The trailer of the film is also a lenient reminder of Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. All in all, this adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s book by the same name deserves a thumbs up.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is slated to release on May 19.

Watch the trailer here: