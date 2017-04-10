Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: Shraddha and Arjun juggle between love, friendship and everything in between!

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PALLABI DEY PURKAYASTHA
Published Apr 10, 2017, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2017, 1:01 pm IST
The trailer has done complete justice to its fast paced plot revolving around college life.
Stills from the trailer.
 Stills from the trailer.

Mumbai: ‘Two States’ may have been a tale of two ardent lovers sandwiched between the fight of cultures between two incompatible set of parents, ‘Half Girlfriend’ has a completely different approach, takes a few steps back and is all about the beginning stages of Love, or the lack of it.

Set in Delhi’s make-belief prestigious St. Steven’s College, Riya Somani (Shraddha Kapoor) and Madhav Jha (Arjun Kapoor) are a misfit- she is modish, eye candy of the college and he is an underdog trying to get her to notice his diffident self. But the emotion of Love does not understand the complexities of the society we live in and is, thankfully, not a classist.

Shraddha’s pompous avatar is a must watch, given that she is very humble and down-to-earth in real life; Arjun comes as a refreshing surprise as the persuasive, small-town Romeo Madhav Jha.

The trailer of the film is also a lenient reminder of Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. All in all, this adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s book by the same name deserves a thumbs up.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is slated to release on May 19.

Watch the trailer here:

Tags: half girlfriend, arjun kapoor, shraddha kapoor, chetan bhagat
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

A still from the trailer.

Half girlfriend: Arjun aces Bhojpuri accent; floors you with his innocent question

Of all things that are happening in this 42-second teaser, Arjun’s innocently curious demeanour stands out.
05 Apr 2017 4:04 PM
The film is slated to release on May 19.

Arjun Kapoor lives in Bihar for a near fortnight to play a native in Half Girlfriend

The film is a reel adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name, also starring Shraddha Kapoor.
04 Apr 2017 4:04 PM
Shraddha Kapoor

Exclusive: Shraddha Kapoor to sport three looks for Half Girlfriend

Says a source close to the film, “There will be a huge transformation in her looks, from her college days to a mature look."
31 Mar 2017 12:53 AM
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor falls out with Half Girlfriend director Mohit

Buzz is that the two don’t even talk to each other after heated altercations escalated.
18 Jan 2017 12:07 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Vibrant display of culture at Assam's river festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

United in Grief: Rishabh Pant shows steely resolve like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli

One still doesn't know how Rishabh Pant's career will pan out after a decade but if it comes to strength of character, he showed that he is at par with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Screengrab / PTI / AFP)
 

Rensenware: A new, different type of ransomware

If you are a victim of the ransomware, your message will read out as ‘Minamitsu “The Captain” Murasa has encrypted your precious data like documents, music, photos and some kinda project files and can’t be recovered without this application since it is encrypted with ‘highly strong’ encryption algorithm.’
 

IPL 2017, MI vs KKR: Things heat up as irate Kieron Pollard slams Sanjay Manjrekar

“U feel any positive can come out of your mouth bcuz u get pay to talk u can continue with your verbal diarrhea ..,” wrote Kieron Pollard on Twitter while slamming Sanjay Manjrekar. (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)
 

IPL 2017, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Rohit Sharma reprimanded

During the tenth over of the Mumbai Indians' innings, Rohit Sharma was given out LBW by umpire CK Nandan, following which the batsman was seen gesturing angrily and showing his bat to the umpire as he walked away. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 10: Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya slog Mumbai Indians to victory against KKR

Mumbai Indians batsman Nitish Rana, right, raises his bat after score 50 runs with his team player Hardik Pandya, left, during their Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 9, 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

Leander Paes should not sulk; Rohan Bopanna is No 1 doubles player: Mahesh Bhupathi

Mahesh Bhupathi had picked Rohan Bopanna ahead of Leander Paes to play against Uzbekistan and defended his decision. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Vidya's Begum Jaan declared tax-free in Jharkhand, receives Rs 2 cr subsidy

Vidya Balan in 'Begum Jaan.'

Akshay gets emotional as he launches his 'dream' for bravehearts of the country

The pictures that Akshay shared on Twitter.

A R Murugadoss slams Priyadarshan-led National Awards jury, calls it biased

A R Murugadoss' 'Akira' had starred Sonakshi Sinha in the lead.

Exclusive: After Phillauri, Anushka Sharma to now produce a love story

Anushka Sharma

Exclusive: Gauri Khan to design Sachiin Joshi’s Rs 73-crore Kingfisher villa?

Gauri Khan and Sachiin Joshi
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham