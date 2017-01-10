Shiv Sena sends threat letter to distributor against screening SRK's Raaes

The film, apart from having Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role, also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan as the female lead.

Mumbai: The troubles for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raaes' seem to be far from over. The actor who'd visited Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's house to ensure a smooth release for the Rahul Dholakia directorial, now faces fresh trouble from rival party Shiv Sena.

According to a distributor who covers Chattisgarh, the Shiv Sena wing has sent across a threatening letter, warning them of consequences if they are to go ahead with the release.

The distributor has been trying to bring the issue to the notice of the Sena youth wing president Uddhav Thackeray on Twitter.

The letter stuns with its anarchist tone, quite reminiscent of the party's regular misdemeanours across the city.

Though, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to respond to this new conundrum, 'Raees' might find it difficult to have a smooth release after all.

