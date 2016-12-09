 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja have picked two wickets today. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng, 4th Test, Day 2: England reach 285/8 at lunch in Mumbai
 
Ranveer Singh's 'sexist ad' lands him in legal trouble!

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 9, 2016, 9:14 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 9:28 am IST
In the ad Ranveer was seen in a corporate setting, carrying a girl on his shoulders with a caption that outraged many.
The ‘creative’ advertisement was not only backlashed, but also projected Ranveer in a bad light.
Mumbai: Recently, the 'Befikre’ star Ranveer Singh landed in controversy and was labelled a ‘sexist’ when an ad, he has featured in, allegedly objectified women.

In the ad Ranveer was seen in a corporate setting, wearing formals, carrying a girl on his shoulders with a caption that outraged many. The caption in question read: Don't hold back. Take your work home.

The ‘creative’ advertisement was not only backlashed, but also projected Ranveer in a bad light. Ever since the ad released, Singh has received numerous comments and posts from various sections of the society, including film stars like Siddharth (of ‘Rang De Basanti’ fame), criticising Singh for allegedly encouraging something as sexist as this ad.

Soon enough, Ranveer cleared his stand by saying, “It was important to give the brand creative freedom while designing their campaign, but I guess we got it wrong on one of those billboards and I’m sorry this happened but it’s a thing of the past.. we rectified it immediately by having that hoarding taken down ASAP from everywhere over 30 cities overnight. I treat all women with the utmost respect both professionally and personally and would never do anything to disrespect them.”

Seems like the clarification from the actor’s side didn’t do much as the issue has taken an ugly turn for Ranveer. A lawyer has filed a complaint against Ranveer and has also requested the National Commission for Women to issue a notice to the star and the ad organizers.

“I have seen an advertisement hoarding of Jack & Jones company on social media and some online news reports in which famous Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh could be seen posing slinging a woman on his shoulder, suggesting that women are nothing more than objects. Then there’s a punch line by the side that says ‘Do Not Hold Back, Take Your Work Home’,” the lawyer, Gaurav Gulati, was quoted as saying in reports.

The lawyer further said that such statements demean women and also portray a bad image of actors who would do such ‘cheap stunts for money’.

