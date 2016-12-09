Entertainment, Bollywood

I had to dance at a wedding to make money: Shah Rukh Khan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | LIPIKA VARMA
Published Dec 9, 2016, 12:46 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 3:22 am IST
“In order to complete the shooting of Happy New Year, I had to earn money by dancing at a wedding,” laughs Shah Rukh.
Shah Rukh Khan
 Shah Rukh Khan

The trailer launch of Raees was all fun and pun. Apparently, the film’s announcement and Shah Rukh being declared amongst the richest guy in 2015 was a mighty coincidence.

“In order to complete the shooting of Happy New Year, I had to earn money by dancing at a wedding,” laughs Shah Rukh who believes profit and loss are part and parcel of our life.

“It’s not because I’m rich, I named the film Raees. God forbid if I suffered loss, would I have called the film garib,” he smiles. “Money doesn’t make me feel rich, it is when I hear my little one say ‘Papa I like you, I feel raees (rich),” he adds.

In his career of 28 years, Shah Rukh has always done what’s right for the business. “If the doctor has advised me to take bed rest for six weeks, but if I feel better after six days, I’ll go on the sets — aptly suits the dialogue in the film — dhande ke liye jo sahi hai,” said Shah Rukh.

Adding further, he says, “Having said that, if any aspect of the business turns out to be hurtful, wrong and unethical, then I will readily sacrifice it. I will always stick to my guns, it gives some sort of relief. There is a lot of money in our profession and at times there is a lot of cut throat completion too. As actors, we mustn't treat our careers as business, one needs to have the attitude of giving too,” says Shah Rukh.

Tags: shah rukh khan, happy new year

Lifestyle Gallery

National Geographic curates some of best nature and adventure photographs on its Instagram account. Their top-notch images are the reason why they have more than 64 million followers. Here are some of the most-liked images that the National Geographic team has crowd-sourced from various contributors.

National Geographic's most-liked Instagram images of 2016
Chanjae Lee loved spending time with his grandchildren in Brazil and would drive them to school everyday. But things changed when their parents (Lee’s daughter and her husband) decided to move back to South Korea. (Photo: Instagram/ @drawings_for_my_grandchildren)

Korean man learns social media to share drawings with grandchildren
St Nicholas is celebrated in Europe as the bringer of gifts and Father Christmas and Santa Claus are derived from him (Photo: AP/Facebook)

Angels and demons in Prague streets for St. Nicholas Day
From Santa Run in Athens to Santa's flooding a skiing town in Maine, the festive season's arrival was marked with such events (Photo: AP/AFP)

People dressed as Santa Claus welcome festive season
The festival was held first in 2000 and attracts tourists from India as well as across the world (Photo: PTI)

Robust display of culture at Nagaland's 'Hornbill Festival'
Oscar Wilde once wrote that

Twitter finds similarities between paparazzi pictures and classic art
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Odisha youth claims of generating electricity from old Rs 500 notes

Lachman Dundi
 

Watch: Priyanka's shocking blink and you'll miss 2 seconds in Baywatch trailer

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Urvashi Rautela was not invited to Manish Malhotra’s party, she gatecrashed?

One of the few pictures Urvashi upoladed on her social media accounts, captioning it 'official photobomber'.
 

Unlike last time, Aamir Khan to go solo on Koffee With Karan?

Aamir Khan
 

Video: Kolkata security guard can give Arijit Singh a run for his money

Some users spotted him at a Kolkata mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Comedian Vir Das has a fitting response for supporters of political parties

Comedy isn't democratic, but democracy shouldn't be so comedic either (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Ali Fazal and Judi Dench are bonded for life

Ali Fazal

Sanjay Dutt’s loss, Shah Rukh Khan’s gain?

Sanjay Dutt

Dangal a biopic on Phogats, not an advertisement: Aamir Khan

Salman Khan also played a wrestler this year in ‘Sultan’ and Aamir says he has watched the film and liked it.

Urvashi Rautela was not invited to Manish Malhotra’s party, she gatecrashed?

One of the few pictures Urvashi upoladed on her social media accounts, captioning it 'official photobomber'.

'Villainess' Priyanka Chopra to sizzle in her first Baywatch teaser

The film is slated to release on May 26, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham