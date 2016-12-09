I had to dance at a wedding to make money: Shah Rukh Khan

The trailer launch of Raees was all fun and pun. Apparently, the film’s announcement and Shah Rukh being declared amongst the richest guy in 2015 was a mighty coincidence.

“In order to complete the shooting of Happy New Year, I had to earn money by dancing at a wedding,” laughs Shah Rukh who believes profit and loss are part and parcel of our life.

“It’s not because I’m rich, I named the film Raees. God forbid if I suffered loss, would I have called the film garib,” he smiles. “Money doesn’t make me feel rich, it is when I hear my little one say ‘Papa I like you, I feel raees (rich),” he adds.

In his career of 28 years, Shah Rukh has always done what’s right for the business. “If the doctor has advised me to take bed rest for six weeks, but if I feel better after six days, I’ll go on the sets — aptly suits the dialogue in the film — dhande ke liye jo sahi hai,” said Shah Rukh.

Adding further, he says, “Having said that, if any aspect of the business turns out to be hurtful, wrong and unethical, then I will readily sacrifice it. I will always stick to my guns, it gives some sort of relief. There is a lot of money in our profession and at times there is a lot of cut throat completion too. As actors, we mustn't treat our careers as business, one needs to have the attitude of giving too,” says Shah Rukh.