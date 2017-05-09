Entertainment, Bollywood

Hrithik appeals to multiplexes to provide easy access for specially-abled

ANI
Published May 9, 2017
Updated May 9, 2017, 9:22 am IST
With an aim to do his bit for specially-abled, Hrithik wants to contribute towards their interest at public places.
New Delhi: With an aim to do his bit for specially-abled, Bollywood 'Greek God' Hrithik Roshan wants to contribute towards their interest at public places.

Hrithik Roshan has appealed multiplex chains to improve infrastructure to provide easy access to specially-abled people, saying he's ready to help.

The actor, who gained thunderous response for his character of a visually impaired man in 'Kaabil,' had gone on record to say that thanks to his part, he developed a deep connection and a sense of understanding with specially-abled people.

Hrithik said, "Through my film's characters, I have acquired a deeper understanding of specially abled people's lives and the challenges they face. One thing that has been playing on my mind is the need for our public places to be easily accessible to these people. It is a larger thought, but it is surprising that it hasn't happened yet, even with over 20 million specially-abled people in India."

"Coming from the film fraternity, I would like to appeal to the multiplex chains to take them [specially-abled people] into consideration and work towards appropriate infrastructure. Infrastructure with which they [the specially-abled] will not be deprived of the big-screen experience of a film, and won't have to think twice before stepping out for something as small as watching a movie. I'd love to help if there is anything I can do for that," he added.

At the time of Kaabil's release in January, Hrithik had said that, "Kaabil was a different experience for me personally. Perhaps more than the accolades and the box office success what will remain with me is an invaluable understanding. I perhaps realized for the first time that the phrase specially abled is not just a polite word for disabled people. They are actually specially abled. I didn't play Rohan Bhatnagar as a disabled guy, I played a guy who believes in himself. My way of seeing them has changed forever."

