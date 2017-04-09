 LIVE !  :  Rashid Khan rocked Gujarat Lions with his bowling. (Photo: BCCI) Live | IPL 2017, SRH vs GL: Warner, Sunrisers edge close to victory
 
'Not assaulted anyone': Arjun Rampal slams rumours

ANI
Published Apr 9, 2017, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2017, 5:50 pm IST
The actor snatched photographer's camera and threw it towards the audience, injuring a person badly.
New Delhi: After the nation woke up to the news of Arjun Rampal assaulting a youth at a five-star hotel here, the actor has come up with a clarification, defying the news.

He took to Twitter to state, "Not assaulted anyone."

"Woke up to be flooded by messages of assaulting a fan?Man!!Where do people make this news up from?Not assaulted anyone #untrue #fakenews," he tweeted.

For the unversed, as per information, the actor, who was playing the DJ console the hotel last night, was peeved when a photographer tried to click his pictures. He then snatched his camera and threw it towards the audience on the dance floor, injuring Shobit badly.

According to Shobit, "I went for a Saturday night party. Arjun Rampal was playing the DJ console. He suddenly threw a camera towards the audience, which hit me."

"I don't know why he threw the camera. The incident took place at around 3.30 am. I have complained, but the police have not taken any action. No FIR has been registered till now," he added.

