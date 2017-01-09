Entertainment, Bollywood

No 'Khoon bhari maang' remake for Rakesh Roshan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | UMA RAMASUBRAMANIAN
Published Jan 9, 2017, 3:28 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2017, 7:28 am IST
The movie, which released in 1988, had Rekha as the strong protagonist, who’s on a revenge spree.
Rakesh Roshan, is not in favour of the movie being remade.
 Rakesh Roshan, is not in favour of the movie being remade.

While many makers have indicated their willingness to remake the classic movie, Khoon Bhari Maang, producer and director of the original movie, Rakesh Roshan, is not in favour of the movie being remade. 

“No, you can’t make such films again, because nobody can recreate the magic all over again,” said Rakesh, even as he prepares to release his next, Kaabil, this month. “I don’t think there’s any point in remaking such a classic and I wouldn’t want this film to be remade. It was a different time then; you can’t adapt the same style now.”

The movie, which released in 1988, had Rekha as the strong protagonist, who’s on a revenge spree. Reportedly, there are many actresses like Deepika Padukone, and Sonakshi Sinha, who have expressed their desire to be part of a new-age Khoon Bhari Maang, but it looks like a pipedream, since Rakesh isn’t too pumped about the thought.

Tags: rakesh roshan, khoon bhari maang 1988 movie

Lifestyle Gallery

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Bernie Sanders brings giant printout of Trump tweet, triggers Photoshop battle
People in greater New Orleans braved the cold and rain Friday to mark the start of the Mardi Gras Season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides. (Photo: AP)

Mardi Gras season in New Orleans kicks off with cakes, street car rides
Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen palaces and sub-zero swimming at Harbin ice festival
HuskMitNavn, a Dutch artist, can make his funny black-and-white drawings jump off the page. He merges both 2D and 3D worlds by simply folding or tweaking the paper. (Photo: Instagram/ @huskmitnavn1)

Cartoons come to life with quirky 3D tricks
Pets are adorable but they are equally hilarious when they manage to get themselves in awkward situations and many such images made it to the internet (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens share images of their dogs landing in hilarious situations
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Man sets world record for skipping using single rope with his dog

The pair beat their own previous record by an incredible 58 skips (Photo: YouTube)
 

Mumbai man with 2 lost kidneys does self dialysis

Afflicted with kidney failure for 20 years, Mr More, from Wadala, failed to retain his kidney functions after both his organs stopped working. (Representational image)
 

Hyderabad: ‘Open pee kings’ garlanded

In this screen grab of a GHMC video clip, a man threatens a civic staffer when the latter tried to garland him for peeing in the open at Putlibowli on Sunday.
 

KWK: From shower sex to handcuffs, Sidharth and Jacqueline have done it all

Screengrab from Koffee with Karan's new epsiode.
 

Ibrahim Ali Khan is every bit Tiger Pataudi's grandson when it comes to cricket

Quite the multi-talented lad!
 

I live in a country where I could be jailed for it: KJo on his sexual orientation

Karan Johar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut looks to recreate Fearless Nadia’s magic

Kangana in a still from Rangoon

Home is where the heart is: Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor

KWK: From shower sex to handcuffs, Sidharth and Jacqueline have done it all

Screengrab from Koffee with Karan's new epsiode.

Was nervous about Rangoon: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor

Ibrahim Ali Khan is every bit Tiger Pataudi's grandson when it comes to cricket

Quite the multi-talented lad!
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham