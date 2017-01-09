Malayalam director Kamal has links with terrorist groups: BJP leader

A N Radhakrishnan today alleged that noted Malayalam film director Kamal has links with terrorist groups and that he should leave the country if he cannot respect the nation.

Mumbai: Stoking yet another row, BJP leader A N Radhakrishnan today alleged that noted Malayalam film director Kamal has links with terrorist groups and that he should leave the country if he cannot respect the nation.

"It will be better for the film maker who have doubts whether one should stand up when the national anthem is being sung to leave the country if he cannot respect the interest of the nation?” he said at a press conference.

"The filmmaker is associated with terrorist organisations," he alleged.

"Kamal’s suitability for the position of Chairman of Chalachitra Academy is his opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi?” the BJP leader said.

Kamal had been under attack from Sanghparivar outfits for his alleged remarks connected with playing of national anthem in cinemas during the screening of films at the IFFK in December last and also for allowing a film to be screened at the Film festival that allegedly defamed Hindu community.

Radhakrishnan had also triggered a row recently with his outburst against noted Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair for latter's remark against demonetisation.