1998 Arms Act case: Verdict on Jan 18, Salman Khan asked to appear in court

Published Jan 9, 2017, 3:03 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2017, 3:17 pm IST
The court of chief judicial magistrate fixed the date after the final arguments from both the sides completed today.
 Salman is one of the most controversial stars in Bollywood.

Jodhpur: A court here on Monday fixed January 18 for pronouncing the verdict in the Arms Act case against Salman Khan and asked the actor to be present on that date.

The court of chief judicial magistrate fixed the date after the final arguments from both the sides completed on Monday.

Magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit directed Khan to be present in the court during pronouncement of the order.

Final arguments of the case had started on December 9 last year.

A case against Khan had been registered under the Arms Act by police in October 1998 for alleged use and possession of arms with expired license during alleged poaching of two black bucks in Kankani village.

The case was filed by the forest department. If convicted, Khan could face imprisonment for seven years.

Tags: salman khan, arms act, black buck poaching
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur

