‘Majority of people interested in ‘Padmavati’ despite dispute

Hyderabad: A recent study reflects that the controversy over the film ‘Padmavati’ is driven by caste considerations led by caste groups. The study by Chrome Data Analytics was conducted in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, among adult respondents. The study focussed on freedom of expression. So how many people are interested in watching ‘Padmavati’ the film after all the acrimony over it? Research found that 81 per cent of the respondents in the metros plan to watch the movie despite the controversies surrounding it.

The survey seeks to analyse public insight around the controversy, their views and if artistic freedom should be bereft of religious sentiments. The sample-size constituted 53 per cent of women and 47 per cent men. About 29 per cent of the people said that film makers should not think about religious sentiments or cultural sensitivity while making a movie. However, 71 per cent respondents felt freedom of expression should be respectful of religious sentiments.

The film was initially scheduled for release on December 1, but that has now been voluntarily deferred by the producers. Director of the film Sanjay Leela Bhansali is again planning to postpone the release date for multiple reasons. Amidst of all the controversies, BJP MLA from Goshamahal, T Raja Singh, had even requested Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao to ban the screening of the film till the film-maker makes changes protestors have asked for. States of Rajasthan, MP and UP have already imposed a ban on the film.

In a letter to Mr Rao, Mr Singh said the film hurts the sentiments of Hindus by manipulating history of Rani Padmavati. MLA Raja Singh said, “Rani Padmavatiji was from the Rajput community, and Rajputs treat her as a goddess and respect her immensely.” On the other side of the divide, Diana Monteiro, director and counseling psychologist at Hyderabad Academy of Psychology says, “Everyone must get to express themselves and films aren’t real life. We must realise that before we get offended by films.”