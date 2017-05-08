Ketan sir still wants me to play Jhansi Ki Rani in his film: Kangana

Mumbai: It looks like there’s going to be a battle of Laxmibais at the box office. After the shocking news of Kangana Ranaut having taken the Jhansi ki Rani project to South director Krish, there’s another startling revelation. Director Ketan Mehta, who was originally slated to make ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ with Kangana, and had even researched for five years for the project, will carry on making the movie without the actress.

In a recent chat, when asked Kangana about walking out of Ketan’s film, she said, “Ketan sir still wants me to do Jhansi Ki Rani so I have to choose which one I should do. I waited for Ketan sir for two years but his script was in English and I wanted to do a film for India. She is our hero and I want to make a film for India.”

It was also learnt that Ketan is already on the way to restructure his project into a quick movie, which will be completed and released before Krish’s ‘Manikarnika’ hits the screens. Since Kangana walked out of the project, Ketan might approach Deepika Padukone to play Jhansi ki Rani. But her dates are committed to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. In that case, Ketan may opt for a completely new face to play the role.