64th National Film Awards: Akshay Kumar tops, telugu films win honours

New Delhi: Regional cinema dominated the 64th National Film Awards with the Marathi movie Kasaav bagging the best feature film award, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar won the best actor award for his portrayal of a naval officer in Rustom.

The awards saw Bollywood movies such as Pink, Neerja and Dangal score in key categories. Akshay, 49, took to Twitter to express his gratitude over his surprise win.

There were awards for Telugu cinema. Pelli Choopulu was awarded for best dialogues; and Sathmanam Bhavathi was voted best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

Raju Sundaram won the best choreography award for his work in Telugu film Janatha Garage. The special jury award to Kerala actor Mohanlal mentioned his work in Janatha Garage apart from Pulimurugan, and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol.

Big day for Bollywood

The awards were selected by an 11-member jury headed by filmmaker Priyadarshan. The awards will be presented to the winners by President Pranab Muk-herjee in a ceremony on May 3.

Neerja, directed by Ram Madhvani, was named the best Hindi film. It is based on the 1986 hijacking incident during which flight attendant Neerja Bhanot was killed by terrorists while saving passengers. Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Pink, a female-centric courtroom drama, won the award for best film on social issues. Kashmiri actress Zaira Wasim was chosen as the best supporting actress for her role in the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, while Nagesh Kukunoor’s Dhanak was named the best children’s film. Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay won the best special effects award.

The jury named Surabhi C.M. as the best actress for her role in Malayalam film Minna-minungu — The Firefly. Kasaav, best feature film winner by Sunil Sukhtankar and Sumitra Bhave, revolves around the issue of depression. The film’s team is hopeful that the win will give the movie a much-deserved boost ahead of its release.

Big winners on national stage

344 films from 26 languages competed for the 64th National awards this year

Best Supporting Actor: Manoj Joshi (Dashakriya)

Best Stunt Choreography: Peter Hein (Pulimurugan)

Best Children’s Film: Dhanak (Hindi)

Best Child Artist: Adhish Praveen (Kunju Daivam), Saj (Noor Islam), Manohara (Railway Children)

Best Screenplay (original): Syam Pushkaran (Maheshinte Prathikaram) (Malayalam)

Best Production Design: 24 (Tamil)

Best Make-up Artist: M.K. Ramakrishna

Special Mention: Kadvi Hawa, Mukthi Bhavan (Hindi)

Accolades for Telugu films