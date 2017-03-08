Entertainment, Bollywood

Complaint filed against RGV for sexist Women's Day comment on Sunny Leone

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Mar 8, 2017, 8:23 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2017, 9:00 pm IST
Mumbai: Ram Gopal Verma started off his day being his usual self, trying to rile up a few on Twitter, with his crass, distasteful sense of humour.

However his Women’s Day tweet involving Sunny Leone had instantly been called out for its blatant sexism by Twitterati, so much so that the tweet has now landed him in legal trouble.

A complaint has been filed against RGV by activist Vishaka Mhambre in Goa against the tweet, according to ANI.

He also said that every woman should know how to keep men happy just like Sunny Leone. This tweet, as expected, did not go down well with the Twitterati even going to the extreme extent of suggesting that he must say this to his mother and daughters as well.

