KRK leaks text message from Amitabh Bachchan, Big B reacts

Mumbai: Kamaal Rashid Khan, better known as KRK, is one critic who never fails to make headlines with his controversial statements and brawls with Bollywood stars. After ‘a very’ public fallout with Ajay Devgn for allegedly taking bribe from Karan Johar to badmouth his then to-release film ‘Shivaay’, the actor-critic has now turned his sword of words to superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Ever since SRK’s film ‘Raees’ released, apart from bashing the movie, KRK has been making all kinds of statements on his Twitter account – from Shah Rukh’s fans asking him to give fake reviews to boycotting the superstar’s films from here on as nobody likes to here the truth and he, apparently, cannot lie.

But the Bhojpuri actor has stunned everyone with a post that involves Amitabh Bachchan. So, Kamaal had recently predicted that Ram Gopal Varma’s next outing with Big B, ‘Sarkar 3’, is going to be an instant hit.

The humble person that Bachchan Sr is, he thanked KRK for his prediction both on Twitter and through text message which the latter posted on his account.

In the message Bachchan wrote: Thank you Kamaal…gracious of you to say so…you have become the predictive barometer of the box office..!! Hoping that this prediction comes true…!! Amitabh Bachchan

This reply from the man himself has visibly boosted KRK’s morale, who went on to write this: This is what I have earned in my life by own talent. And this is the proof that Me Me Me KRK is the Brand today.