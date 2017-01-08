Entertainment, Bollywood

After a long break, Imran Khan is back in the game

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published Jan 8, 2017, 12:08 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2017, 3:12 am IST
At last, it looks like Imran is finally gearing up to act in a movie, to be directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary.
The actor was last seen in Katti Batti, opposite Kangana Ranaut, which released back in September 2015. The film tanked, as did Imran’s career.
Imran was later supposed to star in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi, but eventually the role landed into Harshvardhan Kapoor’s lap. 

At last, it looks like Imran is finally gearing up to act in a movie, to be directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, who played leading man in Anurag Kashyap’s Gulaal. A source close to the actor,  says, “Imran has finally chosen an offbeat film. He will be seen in Raj Singh’s directorial debut. The actor-turned-director had been looking to direct for a long time, and when he narrated his power-packed, and dark script to Imran, the latter instantly gave his nod to the movie. The film will start rolling in mid-year, and will be produced by Phantom Films. The makers are hunting for a female lead.”

