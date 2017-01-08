Entertainment, Bollywood

I live in a country where I could be jailed for it: KJo on his sexual orientation

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 8, 2017, 7:42 pm IST
There have also been distasteful rumours of Karan's sexuality and having been in a relationship with actors.
Mumbai: Karan Johar is easily amongst the most loved celebrities in the country. His sexual orientation has been subjected to much scrutiny. There have also been distasteful rumours of his having been in a relationship with frequent collaborator, Shah Rukh Khan and other few actors he has worked with.

But the ace director had always stuck to dignified silence, and has often resorted to slef-deprecation.

However, in his biography, 'An Unsuitable Boy,' jointly penned by Karan and Poonam Saxena, he's spoken about how his sexual orientation and also the rumours about him.

"Everybody knows what my sexual orientation is. I don't need to scream it out. If I need to spell it out, I won't only because I live in a country where I could possibly be jailed for saying this. Which is why I Karan Johar will not say the three words that possibly everybody knows about me," he says.''

An excerpt from the book reads, "Today, people think that I have all the possible avenues to have all the sex in the world. But that's not who I am at all. To me, sex is a very, very personal and a very intimate feeling. It's not something that I can do casually, with just about anyone. I have to invest in it.... I've always handled the rumours that came my way."

Karan said that he is embarrassed of the country for its regressive approach towards homosexuality and that he'd never come out of the closet officially thanks to the judiciary of India. Karan has been outspoken and vocal about a lot many social issues, being recognised as among the most conscientious around.

Tags: karan johar, an unsuitable boy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

