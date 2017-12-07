Shatrughan Sinha lashes out at Bhansali, Rajput Karni Sena applauds his stand

Shatrughan Sinha said Bhansali promised that he will screen the film first to the members of Karni Sena but didn’t keep his promise.

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shatrughan Sinha slammed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for organising a special screening of his upcoming film ‘Padmavati’ for media before getting it approved by CBFC. Speaking at an event organised by Karni Sena, Sinha said that Bhansali should have organised a special screening of ‘Padmavati’ for Rajput community people. He said Bhansali promised that he will screen the film first to the members of Karni Sena but didn’t keep his promise.

The actor-turned-politician also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I&B Minister Smriti Irani to break silence on the entire controversy.

Shatrughan Sinha was felicitated him by presenting a photograph of queen Padmini by the Karni Sena for his firm stand against Bhansali's 'Padmavati'.

Earlier, the members of Karni Sena had summoned for a Bharat Band on December 1 as Padmavati was first supposed to release on that day. They also threatened that whoever will behead Deepika and Bhansali will be rewarded with a bounty amount of Rs 10 crores.

Several BJP-ruled states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, have decided to ban the film in theatres unless the makers go for changes as sought by groups like Karni Sena.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Padmavati' deferred from December 1 release due to heavy protests nationwide. There is still no clarity on the release date yet.