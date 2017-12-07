search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Shatrughan Sinha lashes out at Bhansali, Rajput Karni Sena applauds his stand

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 7, 2017, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2017, 1:29 pm IST
Sinha also asked PM Narendra Modi and I&B Minister Smriti Irani to break silence on the entire controversy.
Shatrughan Sinha said Bhansali promised that he will screen the film first to the members of Karni Sena but didn’t keep his promise.
 Shatrughan Sinha said Bhansali promised that he will screen the film first to the members of Karni Sena but didn’t keep his promise.

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shatrughan Sinha slammed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for organising a special screening of his upcoming film ‘Padmavati’ for media before getting it approved by CBFC. Speaking at an event organised by Karni Sena, Sinha said that Bhansali should have organised a special screening of ‘Padmavati’ for Rajput community people. He said Bhansali promised that he will screen the film first to the members of Karni Sena but didn’t keep his promise.

The actor-turned-politician also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I&B Minister Smriti Irani to break silence on the entire controversy.

 

Shatrughan Sinha was felicitated him by presenting a photograph of queen Padmini by the Karni Sena for his firm stand against Bhansali's 'Padmavati'.

Earlier, the members of Karni Sena had summoned for a Bharat Band on December 1 as Padmavati was first supposed to release on that day. They also threatened that whoever will behead Deepika and Bhansali will be rewarded with a bounty amount of Rs 10 crores.

Several BJP-ruled states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, have decided to ban the film in theatres unless the makers go for changes as sought by groups like Karni Sena.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Padmavati' deferred from December 1 release due to heavy protests nationwide. There is still no clarity on the release date yet.

Tags: shatrughan sinha, padmavati, sanjay leela bhansali
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Modi government looks for historians to review Bhansali’s Padmavati
Desist from your flamboyant activities till Padmavati release, Bhansali warns Ranveer
It’s in terrible taste: Shahid Kapoor on death threats to Deepika for Padmavati
Padmavati row: Shahid Kapoor speaks his heart out about Bhansali and the film


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australia’s ‘Pride’: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage

The final step is for the Governor-General Peter Cosgrove, the Queen's representative in Australia, to ratify the law, which will likely take place within days. (Photo: AFP)
 

Study on lesbian and straight twins may shed light on human sexuality

Representational Image. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Here's why running may not prevent heart disease

Running may not prevent heart disease, new study finds. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

#MeToo 'silence breakers' named Time magazine's person of the year; Twitter reacts

This is the fastest moving social change we’ve seen in decades and it began with individual acts of courage by hundreds of women. (Photo: Twitter/TIME)
 

Miss Universe 2017: I am having the best time of my life, says Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned Miss Universe 2017 beating 91 others in winning the coveted title in its 66th edition.
 

Celebrating Jane Austen’s world in modern society

Laaleen Sukhera, founder of Jane Austen Society of Pakistan (JASP) and editor of Austenistan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

My friend manipulated me into rejecting Fukrey the first time: Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha.

Watch: Katrina’s intense training for TZH will give complex to Salman

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Sridevi's fan to open acting institute in her honour in Chennai, actress 'grateful'

Sridevi.

Candle vigil held in memory of Shashi Kapoor outside ancestral home in Pakistan

Tweet involving the picture was retweeted by Shabana Azmi.

Aamir's Dangal wins Best Asian Film award at AACTA; Russell Crowe goes gaga over it

Aamir Khan in a still from 'Dangal.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham