With no wife and kids, I get free time: Karan Johar

He can sing, he can dance and he can make movies that make you fall in love all over again. That makes Karan Johar one of the most eligible bachelors of B-Town. After Salman Khan, of course. But is he ready to walk down the aisle? The happy-go-lucky director is known to answer every journalist’s query with a smile on his face. So when we met him at the launch of a singing talent show Dil Hai Hindustanion where Karan is a judge, he first ignores the question and reminisces his school days.

“As soon as any music note is played, I get its minutest details on my mind. I may have a vast knowledge of music; however, I cannot sing. For my first function at school, my mom advised me to stay away from crooning. She very politely told me to narrate a poem or participate in the elocution instead. Of course, I didn’t listen and decided to sing an English song. To my surprise, I sang so badly that I was asked to leave the stage half way.”

Aaa Lag Jaa Gale is his all-time favorite. “Whether I am in a happy space or if I am going through some problems, I love to hear this song. I hope on the show, the participants will sing songs from the ’40s and ’80s,” he adds.

Karan has been judging shows on television for almost six years now. “I think if at all there would be an award for a judge, I’d win it for sure. I am more famous as a judge. Whenever people meet me from anywhere across the globe, they appreciate my judging capacity. They do not recognise me as a filmmaker,” says Karan.

Although he is the busiest personality of the filmdom right now, with his exceptional multitasking skills, he finds it very easy to manage. “When you have no wife and kids, you get almost eight hours free to your credit… so I get a chance to do a lot of things,” he says.

So is this the reason you are single and have no plans to marry, we ask again, and he just smiles and walks away without replying.