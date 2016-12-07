Entertainment, Bollywood

Throwback: When Aishwarya played Jayalalithaa on the big-screen

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 7, 2016, 3:02 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2016, 3:34 pm IST
In her debut, Mani Ratnam's 'Iruvar,' the actress had played a character inspired from Jaya.
Ash had played a double role in the film, which had starred Mohanlal in the lead role.
 Ash had played a double role in the film, which had starred Mohanlal in the lead role.

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had made her feature film debut with Mani Ratnam's 'Iruvar,' which connoisseurs and fans alike, still rate to be his best, till date.

8979

However, interestingly enough, the lead actors Mohanlal, the then debutante Ash and Prakash Raj, had played characters inspired from MG. Radhakrishnan, J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi, respectively.

yuiyi

Ash, who had a double role in the film, had been noted for her grace and poise.

ytut

While Mani had wanted to cast Mohanlal in the role of the protagonist, he wanted a debutante for the lead actress's role in the film, which also starred Tabu and Gauthami.

yjgh

He, however, had a tougher time casting for the role inspired from Karunanidhi, having originally wanted Nana Patekar for the part.

yukyk

He'd later approach Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Sathyaraj, Mithun Chakraborthy, Sharathkumar etc, but all would eventually turn the role down, which would then go to the then relatively unknown Prakash Raj. The actor would go on to win the National Award for Best Supporting Actor.

ykyiu

Ash won immense appreciation for her portrayal of Jayalalithaa, having held her own amid such stalwart actors as Mohanlal and Prakash, went on to collaborate with Mani on multiple projects in later years.

Jayalalithaa died at the Apollo Hospitals at 11: 30 on Monday night, succumbing to complications following a cardiac arrest, plunging Tamil Nadu and her party, the AIADMK, into a political crisis.

Jayalalithaa's close aide Sasikala Natarajan performed her last rites at the MGR memorial. The MGR memorial is home to the mortal remains of Jaya's mentor and AIADMK founder M. G. Ramachandran, the man who introduced the 'puratchi thalaivi' to the world of Dravidian politics.

Tags: j jayalalitha, aishwarya rai bachchan, mohanlal, iruvar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

The charismatic six-time Chief Minister ruled the political arena and Tamil cinema world alike for decades on end.

Jaya had turned down a tempting offer to star opposite Rajini in Billa

Jayalalithaa had acted in over 140 films over the course of three decades.
06 Dec 2016 8:47 PM
Kamal Haasan with J Jayalalithaa.

Kamal Haasan receives flak for his sharp tweet on Jayalalithaa's death

Kamal Haasan’s tweet read, "Deep sympathy for those who depend on Jayalalithaa."
06 Dec 2016 3:50 PM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Passport robot tells applicant of Asian descent to open eyes

Photograph shared by Richard Lee on his Facebook account.
 

Tweeple put demonetisation in movie titles and it's hilarious

From Cheque De India to Cash Me If You Can (Photo: Twitter/PTI)
 

Islamic State launches 'Agony Uncle' radio show for jihadists

In the show, clerics provide answers to questions presented to them on a variety of topics concerning Islamic law, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI). (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Born as boy, 5-year-old set to undergo surgery to become girl

While Carla is set to undergo a surgery to get female genitalia, she will need further procedures in future to enable her to have sex (Photo: AFP)
 

Throwback: When Aishwarya played Jayalalithaa on the big-screen

Ash had played a double role in the film, which had starred Mohanlal in the lead role.
 

Harvard student's Facebook post talks of decisive events in Jayalalithaa's journey
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Nice to have female energy on set: Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

My heart lies in television but my soul lies in films: Karan Johar

Karan Johar's last film was 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Picture perfect: Salman Khan's sister Arpita and Katrina bond at a private party!

Arpita shared this picture on her Instagram account captioning it,

Kat, Ash, Madhuri hold hands and make merry at Manish Malhotra's birthday bash

They were joined by Sushant Singh Rajput and Urvashi Rautela. (Photo: @katrinakaifdaily)

Watch: Raees trailer introduces the evil side of SRK and you're going to love it!

Stills from 'Raees'. The film will release on January 25.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham