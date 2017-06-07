Gauahar Khan lashes out at troll for calling her Pakistani

Mumbai: Internet trolls have often resorted to jingoistic and racist slurs while targetting celebrities. The latest victim of such unsavoury remarks has been Gauahar Khan.

The actress recently shared a picture of herself on her Instagram feed.

However, a particular troll slyly called her a Pakistani, right after India thrashed the neighbouring nation in the Champions Trophy cricket match.

Not one to take it lying down, Gauahar gave it right back to the troll, classily and with dignity.

The actress proved that she's got it it in her to deal with such internet trolls.

Gauahar was last seen in 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Begum Jaan'.