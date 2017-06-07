Entertainment, Bollywood

Bombay HC grants Himesh Reshammiya and wife Komal divorce

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 7, 2017, 3:09 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2017, 3:39 pm IST
Sources close to the family say that post divorce Komal will be living in the same building where Himesh stays.
Komal and Himesh.
 Komal and Himesh.

Mumbai: The Bombay high court granted divorce to Himesh Reshammiya and wife Komal on June 06.

"Sometimes in life mutual respect becomes most important and giving due respect to our relationship Komal and I have amicably decided to part ways legally as husband and wife and there is no problem whatsoever with this decision amongst us and our family as every member of the family have respected our decision and Komal is and will always remain  a part of our family and I will always be a part of her family,” Himesh said.

Komal shared her views stating, "Himesh and I completely respect each other and are jointly going with this decision to part ways legally but mutual respect will always be there between us as I am a part of his family and will always be, and the same is with him towards my family There are compatibility issues in our marriage but we respect each other immensely. Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this and the reason for our marriage not working is only and only compatibility. Sonia is not responsible for this at all and our son Swaym and our family loves Sonia just like a family member.

Keeping it short and simple Sonia quoted, "Himesh's family is my family and I love them."

Sources close to the family say that post divorce Komal will be living in the same building where Himesh stays.

Tags: himesh reshammiya, soniya kapoor, komal
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Iulia Vantur with Himesh Reshammiya.

Watch Himesh's 700th song with Salman's rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur

The previous teaser of the song 'Every Night and Day' was even appreciated by Salman Khan.
01 Jun 2017 1:58 PM
Himesh Reshammiya

Revealed: Himesh Reshamiya’s film Heeriye is an action thriller!

The singer-turned-actor is making a comeback in films with ‘Heeriye’.
28 Feb 2017 4:11 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10 players from Virat Kohli-led Team India against Anil Kumble’s extension as coach?

Virat Kohli, ahead of the India-Pakistan game in ICC Champions Trophy, had vehemently denied the reports of rift between him and Team India head coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: AP)
 

Brit climber becomes first cancer patient to climb Mount Everest summit

Climbing Mount Everest had always been his dream and so he decided to pursue it after the diagnosis. (Photo: Twitter)
 

NASA astronaut reveals his ‘office corner view’

(Representational image)
 

3000-yr-old mask found; oldest man-made metal object from South America

(Photo: AP/Representational)
 

HP unveils Omen X Compact ‘backpack’ desktop with dock for VR gaming

The full package – the Desktop, the port and the harness will cost an enthusiastic gamer $3100, which is close to Rs 2 lakhs.
 

It’s my face, my body…I am not answerable to anyone: Shruti Haasan on lip job rumours

Shruti Haasan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Broadway musical based on the life of Cher on the cards

Cher. (Photo: AP)

It’s my face, my body…I am not answerable to anyone: Shruti Haasan on lip job rumours

Shruti Haasan

Stunning Priyanka Chopra dazzles in black at the CFDA Awards

Priyanka Chopra with designer Michael Kors at the CFDA Awards in New York on Tuesday. (Photos: AP/ Instagram)

First poster: Anupam Kher to play former PM Manmohan Singh in biopic

Anupam Kher shared the poster of the film on Wednesday.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan give love a second chance

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham