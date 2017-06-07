Bombay HC grants Himesh Reshammiya and wife Komal divorce

Mumbai: The Bombay high court granted divorce to Himesh Reshammiya and wife Komal on June 06.

"Sometimes in life mutual respect becomes most important and giving due respect to our relationship Komal and I have amicably decided to part ways legally as husband and wife and there is no problem whatsoever with this decision amongst us and our family as every member of the family have respected our decision and Komal is and will always remain a part of our family and I will always be a part of her family,” Himesh said.

Komal shared her views stating, "Himesh and I completely respect each other and are jointly going with this decision to part ways legally but mutual respect will always be there between us as I am a part of his family and will always be, and the same is with him towards my family There are compatibility issues in our marriage but we respect each other immensely. Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this and the reason for our marriage not working is only and only compatibility. Sonia is not responsible for this at all and our son Swaym and our family loves Sonia just like a family member.

Keeping it short and simple Sonia quoted, "Himesh's family is my family and I love them."

Sources close to the family say that post divorce Komal will be living in the same building where Himesh stays.