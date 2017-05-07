Entertainment, Bollywood

Katrina Kaif was quite the poser as a 12-year-old in this cute throwback picture

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 7, 2017, 10:28 am IST
Updated May 7, 2017, 10:31 am IST
She shared a picture of herself as a 12-year-old on Instagram, where her then modelling ambitions are on display.
The picture that Katrina shared on Instagram.
 The picture that Katrina shared on Instagram.

Mumbai: While most of the Bollywood celebrities are on social media today, Katrina Kaif had stayed away from it for a substantial amount of time.

While the actress still has not logged on Twitter, where most of the Bollywood celebrities are active, she had joined Facebook few months back, followed by Instagram just few days ago.

Katrina has more than 11.1 million followers on Facebook and has started her journey on Instagram with a bang too, earning 1.7 million followers in a jiffy.

Her start to the platform has also made headlines primarily because of the interesting ways in which celebrities from the film industry like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor welcomed her to the photo-sharing medium.

This was followed by the interesting pictures she shared, like the sizzling phootoshoot in a towel for Mario Testino and some more pictures of a hot photoshoot, still from ‘Jagga Jasoos’ and many other candid clicks.

The actress has now shared an adorable picture of herself when she was a 12-year-old.

However, the picture is not from an album she has treasured over the years, but one she recently found. That’s what she mentions in the caption, adding that she was quite the poser and highlighting her modelling ambitions with the hashtag #iwannabeamodel.

Katrina Kaif was quite the poser as a 12-year-old in this cute throwback picture

With such regular photo updates and that too interesting ones, there is no doubt that her number of followers would grow at a blistering pace.

On the professional front, Katrina will next be seen in ‘Jagga Jasoos’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Tags: katrina kaif, instagram
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Katrina Kaif at the cosmetologist's clinic. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif visits cosmetologist; what's cooking?

Well, taking care of your skin is an essential thing to do in the summer.
06 May 2017 1:58 PM
Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Deepika Padukone reacts to Katrina Kaif's comments on her Raabta look

Katrina had said that she liked Deepika's look in the title track of the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer.
05 May 2017 9:01 PM
Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif.

Katrina follows Ranveer, but not Deepika on Instagram!

For the past few days, Ranveer and Katrina have been hanging around together.
03 May 2017 4:00 PM
Katrina playing cards with the crew members of 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ katrinakaif).

Laborious Katrina is prepping for Tiger Zinda Hai; proves Aditya Chopra’s existence!

The hilarious actress has found a rather innovative way to show Aditya Chopra’s presence in film sets.
03 May 2017 2:17 PM
The picture Arjun posted on Instagram.

Arjun shares unbelievable throwback picture to welcome Katrina to Instagram

The actor shared a throwback picture of his 'heavier' self posing with Katrina to welcome her on Instagram.
02 May 2017 6:53 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
Media student and photographer Deeksha Rathore takes pictures of people of their current occupation and what they wanted to be as children. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photo series documents how people often give up on their dream jobs
The Spanish pilgrimage is where the residents of Tafalla made it to Ujue to thank the Virgin for their victory in a battle. (Photo: AP)

Devotees take the annual Ujue pilgrimage in Spain
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: After Austria, Salman Khan shoots for Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi

Salman Khan with Angad Bedi on the sets of the film. (Photo: instagram.com/ beingsalmankhan.official)
 

98 per cent of your passwords are vulnerable: Time to change some settings

(Representational image)
 

Now, a 'smart' bra to detect breast cancer

(Representational image)
 

Apple may take over Netflix, Tesla

(Representational image)
 

Apple, Xiaomi leading the wearable market: Survey

(Representational image)
 

Blue Whale: Not a whale of a time, this game spells death

A sick suicide internet game called 'Blue Whale' that is being probed by Russian cops after being linked to 130 teen deaths.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

It's a dream come true to work with Prabhu Deva: Shivaay actress Sayyeshaa

After sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in 'Shivaay', Sayyeshaa will be seen in two Tamil films, one to be directed by Prabhu Deva

The definition of stardom has changed: Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor

It’s not fair

Sonal Sehgal.

Kabir Khan shoots with Shah Rukh Khan again

Kabir Khan

Pooja Hegde takes screen test for Student of the Year 2

Pooja Hegde
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham