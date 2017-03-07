Watch: Mistaken identity again, LA media thinks Deepika is Priyanka

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone was in the USA few days ago to celebrate the success of her Hollywood debut, ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ and the actress had also attended pre and post-Oscars events.

However, an incident when the actress reached the country went unnoticed and is now going viral.

When Deepika had reached the Los Angeles airport few days back, in a case of mistaken identity, she was referred to as ‘Priyanka’ by the media persons.

In a video that captures the incident, we see the paparazzi repeatedly trying to gain Deepika’s attention by calling her ‘Priyanka’ and even saying ‘welcome back’ and posing other questions. The actress doesn't react and eventually is seen getting into her car.

This is not the first time, Deepika has been called as Priyanka before when she was in the USA for the promotions of 'xXx.'

The goof-up is surprising considering Priyanka and Deepika are both the most popular Indian faces seen in Hollywood films and talks of their rivalry because of the same reason and their co-starring in ‘Bajirao Mastani’ have been going on for a while now.