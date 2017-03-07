Entertainment, Bollywood

Sonakshi's Noor based on Karachi, You're Killing Me! to release in Pakistan

PTI
Published Mar 7, 2017, 6:36 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 8:14 pm IST
Akshay Kumar's latest hit film, 'Jolly LLB 2,' had been banned in Pakistan earlier.
The actress was last seen in 'Force 2'.
Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Noor', which is based on Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz's novel 'Karachi, You're Killing Me', will release in Pakistan.

When asked if 'Noor' will have a release across the border, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "Yes, we are releasing the film in Pakistan."

The Sunhil Sippy-directed film follows journalist-writer Noor's misadventures and love life as she navigates her way through Mumbai.

The setting of the movie has been changed from Karachi to Mumbai and the director says it was meant to be like that as the team worked hard to adapt the book into Indian setting.

"The book was really just the germ of the idea. We took those characters and adapted it to Mumbai. There is no link at all between the two, it's just the germ of the idea," Sippy says.

Sonakshi says her respect for journalists has grown after playing one in the movie. "I have tremendous respect for journalists. It is not easy being a journalist and especially the way you all work. I really respect that. Noor is also one of you."

"As celebrities we don't know in detail what journalists go through. While doing the film, I realised the kind of work journalists do." 'Noor' is scheduled to release on April 21.

Tags: sonakshi sinha, noor, pakistan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

