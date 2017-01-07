Entertainment, Bollywood

Om Puri cause of death unknown, rumours of foul play doing the rounds

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 7, 2017, 6:46 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2017, 8:54 pm IST
The actor breathed his last on January 7 after a massive cardiac arrest.
The actor was living alone at the time of his death.
 The actor was living alone at the time of his death.

Mumbai: The preliminary postmortem (PM) report of the deceased actor states that the cause of death as ‘unknown’, triggering rumours of foul play. 

Based on this report, police has registered an accidental death report (ADR) and  even interrogated his domestic help and driver. Puri was rushed to Cooper hospital on Friday night after suffering a massive heart attack.

A source from the hospital told Deccan Chronicle, “The body has minor head injury which cannot be cause of death. He fell unconscious and hence hit the floor. His liver was found to be swollen due to alcohol abuse.”

The preliminary report has been sent to Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory, which will determine the exact cause of death. The final report will be out after two weeks.

Tags: om puri, om puri death
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Om Puri

Om Puri: The unlikely hero is no more

The 66-year-old actor was equally at home in Bollywood and Hollywood.
07 Jan 2017 2:17 AM
Om Puri

When Om Puri cut his fee for a Telugu film

Director C. Uma Maheswara Rao goes down memory lane as news of the veteran actor’s demise comes in.
07 Jan 2017 1:59 AM
Om Puri

World sans Om Puri

Om’s death has sent a shock wave across the film industries; film personalities remember the veteran actor who had a knack for perfection.
07 Jan 2017 12:08 AM
Om Puri

Remembering Om Puri through his most memorable performances

Here's revisiting some of those performances by the actor which will remain etched in the minds of his fans.
06 Jan 2017 4:20 PM
Om Puri passed away on Friday after a massive heart attack.

Goodbye, Om Puri; Bollywood will shine a little less without you

Om owned up to his mistakes. He never lied to the camera. He never lied to himself.
06 Jan 2017 2:03 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

People in greater New Orleans braved the cold and rain Friday to mark the start of the Mardi Gras Season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides. (Photo: AP)

Mardi Gras season in New Orleans kicks off with cakes, street car rides
Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen palaces and sub-zero swimming at Harbin ice festival
HuskMitNavn, a Dutch artist, can make his funny black-and-white drawings jump off the page. He merges both 2D and 3D worlds by simply folding or tweaking the paper. (Photo: Instagram/ @huskmitnavn1)

Cartoons come to life with quirky 3D tricks
Pets are adorable but they are equally hilarious when they manage to get themselves in awkward situations and many such images made it to the internet (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens share images of their dogs landing in hilarious situations
A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Produce store employee admiring his work gets Photoshop treatment
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad: Remote-controlled kites to be introduced during 'Kite 2017'

Representational image. (Photo: File)
 

Beijing to set up environmental police for pollution

China's state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) headquarters and construction buildings at the Central Business District are shrouded by heavy smog in Beijing. (Photo: AP)
 

China to set up world's highest altitude telescopes in Tibet

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Harbhajan deletes tweet questioning team selection for England ODIs, T20s

Harbhajan Singh was not pleased with the exclusion of Karun Nair from the Indian squad for ODIs, T20s and warm-up games against England. (Photo: AFP)
 

Shahid responds to accusation of promoting arranged marriage on Koffee With Karan

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and are parents to Misha Kapoor.
 

R Ashwin fulfils his wife Prithi’s dream, pledges for eye donation

R Ashwin, who is leading the ICC Test rankings for all-rounders and bowlers, started the new year on a noble note by pledging his eyes. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Praises galore for Rangoon trailer, team celebrates with a private party!

The cast and crew of 'Rangoon'. The film is slated to release on February 24.

News website makes Himalayan blunder, uses Sushant’s picture for Dhoni!

A news agency has accidentally used Sushant's picture in place of Dhoni's.

Payal Rohatgi shams an airline and drags religion in her rant

Payal took to her Twitter account to rant more, accusing the airline officials.

Watch: Haramkhor new dialogue promo is funny as hell

Nawzuddin Siddiqui delivers a natural performance in Haramkhor.

Shahid responds to accusation of promoting arranged marriage on Koffee With Karan

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and are parents to Misha Kapoor.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham