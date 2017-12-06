Kaalakaandi trailer: Behold, this generation's Delhi Belly has arrived!

Mumbai: When Akshat verma wrote the delightfully crass 'Delhi Belly,' he might not have predicted the kind of revolutionary transformation it would create in Indian adult humour consumption. The film was urbane, unabashed and unlike anything Bollywood had seen until then.

Six years down the line, the writer is back, with his directorial 'Kaalakaandi,' which is very much on course to pull an encore on the current generation.

The film, which headlines Saif Ali Khan, who's delivered an unflatterinf flop too many of late, has a terrific ensemble to assist him in the proceedings.

The trailer hints at a boldness that is reminiscent of Akshat's famed 2011 film, with its humour, especially.

Also starring Akshay Oberoi, Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal, Shobhita Dhulipala and Isha Talwar, is slated for a January 12 release.

Watch the trailer: