Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli getting married? Here's the truth

Mumbai: Reports of actor Anushka Sharma getting married to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli next week are untrue, the Bollywood star's spokesperson said today.

The denial came after several TV channels reported that the couple was likely to tie the knot between December 11-13 in Milan.

"There is absolutely no truth to it (rumours of marriage)," Anushka's spokesperson told PTI.

In October, a newspaper had reported that an Italian wedding may be on the cards for the couple.

The rumours intensified after Virat was rested for the remaining ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Virat and Anushka first met on the sets of a commercial and love blossomed between the two. The lovebirds have been spotted in locations across the world plenty of times in the past few months. Incidentally, Anushka confessed in the interview year that marriage is on her agenda, "Obviously marriage is on the cards, but when, that I'm not sure of."