search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli getting married? Here's the truth

PTI
Published Dec 6, 2017, 6:58 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2017, 8:07 pm IST
A statement arrived from Anushka Sharma which dismissed the rumours as of her marriage.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma featured in the ad recently.
 Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma featured in the ad recently.

Mumbai: Reports of actor Anushka Sharma getting married to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli next week are untrue, the Bollywood star's spokesperson said today.

The denial came after several TV channels reported that the couple was likely to tie the knot between December 11-13 in Milan.

 

"There is absolutely no truth to it (rumours of marriage)," Anushka's spokesperson told PTI.

In October, a newspaper had reported that an Italian wedding may be on the cards for the couple.

The rumours intensified after Virat was rested for the remaining ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Virat and Anushka first met on the sets of a commercial and love blossomed between the two. The lovebirds have been spotted in locations across the world plenty of times in the past few months. Incidentally, Anushka confessed in the interview year that marriage is on her agenda, "Obviously marriage is on the cards, but when, that I'm not sure of."

Tags: anushka sharma, virat kohli anushka sharma
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Anushka-Virat's viral ad taking fans and industry by storm
Anushka-Virat take it a step ahead, to attend Yuvraj’s wedding together!


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Special child-friendly court to come up in Hyderabad

The court will be set up as per the guidelines provided in the POCSO Act. (Photo: Representational)
 

Kaalakaandi trailer: Behold, this generation's Delhi Belly has arrived!

Screengrabs from the trailer.
 

Chinese man beats his pet dog to death, vows to eat it for losing a race

The video has went viral in China triggering outrage on social media (Photo: YouTube)
 

Blind leprosy patient's pension blocked over aadhar, restored following outrage

65-year-old Sajida Begum lost her fingers and toes (Photo: YouTube)
 

Weed it out: Chronic marijuana users get mysterious illness, causes violent vomiting

The condition shows up without warning and those afflicted start to vomit violently and continuously, sometimes up to five times an hour. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists believe western diet may have triggered surge in food allergies

Peanuts and tree nuts have been seen a foods causing the most severe reactions (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Kaalakaandi trailer: Behold, this generation's Delhi Belly has arrived!

Screengrabs from the trailer.

'I chose to do Dear Zindagi because you were in it': SRK to Alia Bhatt

SRK and Alia Bhatt.

Taapsee shares pic from Soorma sets; reveals what she would be if not an actor

Taapsee Pannu.

Suhana Khan gets sunkissed; her viral photo is too gorgeous for words

Suhana clicked at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash in Alibaug.

Thailand calling for Aamir and Fatima; read here to know why

Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh at an event.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham