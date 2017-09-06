Box-office: Baadshaho touches Rs 50 crs, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan going strong

New Delhi: It has been an extremely good weekend for Bollywood as two films 'Baadshaho' and 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', that hit the screens, have managed to collect a good amount of money.

'Baadshaho' was the bigger film and that reflected in the collections too which stood at Rs. 50.12 crores, which is a good collection considering the drought Hindi cinema has been facing this year.

The movie also features Ileana D'Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammal, Sanjay Mishra and Esha Gupta in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' is witnessing a strong hold in the theatres and collected nearly 19 crores.

The film is based on erectile dysfunctional and has been warming up the hearts of the audience with its quirkiness.