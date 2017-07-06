Entertainment, Bollywood

My family and I were shattered: Ravi Teja on skipping his brother’s last rites

The actor was present for the 13th day ceremonies of his deceased brother and also addressed the media.
While Ravi Teja is said to be one of the highest paid actors of Telegu film industry, Bharath did not see much success as an actor. He has mostly done character roles. Some of his works include- ‘Ready’, ‘Aa Mugguru’, ‘Jump Jilani’, ‘Rama Rama Krishna Krishna’, ‘Okkade’, ‘Athade Oka Sainyam’, ‘Peda Babu’ and ‘Dochai’- to name a few.
Mumbai: On Wednesday, Tollywood star Ravi Teja attended the 13th day rites of his younger brother Bharath who lost his life in a car accident on June 24 in Hyderabad.

Teja, who was visibly hurt with some of the media organisations carrying the news of him not attending Bharath’s funeral despite being in the city, revealed the real reason behind him not showing up. He said, “We, as a family, were shattered when we got to know about his death. The reason my family and I did not attend the final rites is because I wanted the last memories of my brother to be the happy moments with him but not these kinds of sad ones. That is the reason my younger brother Raghu and my uncle were present here taking care of the final rites.”

B Bharath bid adieu by close friends; Ravi Teja and family skip final rites

He also requested media outlets to get their facts verified before jumping to conclusions. Teja added, “Few websites and channels including videos online mentioned few reasons for we not attending the funeral which deeply hurt me and my family. When there is a bereavement in a family, the pain that the family goes through in unimaginable and on top of that, reading things like this in the media will really hurt. So, I humbly request the media to verify facts, get to the truth and then publish any articles that you wish to.”

