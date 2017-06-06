I can play Modiji best on screen: Paresh Rawal on PM’s upcoming biopic

Actor-politician Paresh Rawal became everyone’s favourite target ‘object,’ courtesy- the controversial remark he made on a prominent Indian journalist cum author Arundhati Roy. Generally, the actors shy away from media after making highly controversial statements, but that wasn’t the case with Rawal. He willingly interacted with the media on this topic without mincing his words and still stood by the remark he made. Sitting at a plush hotel, the ace comedian indulged in a freewheeling chat about his upcoming film ‘Guest Iin London’ along with several other big projects he is associated with.

How was it filming with new bunch of actors like Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Kharbanda?

It was a lot of fun. They bring in a lot of positive energy. Over a period of time we also get rusted and start taking things for granted, but their zeal to do something is such that we get motivated by them.

Which is that one aspect you consider before signing a film?

Script. There has to be something extraordinary in the script, which I’ve never come across of and something that excites me. For instance, something that is close to my heart and always wanted to do. The most compelling factor is that the story should reach out to as many people, or the character’s unique trait, which would excite one to do the film. The character should intimidate me because at times fear turns out to be the biggest motivational factor.

The trailer of ‘Guest Iin London’ is quite hilarious, especially the scene where you are seen breaking the wind around the dining table. How was the experience shooting that scene, because people are not much open about it?

We have an entire film on constipation, ‘Piku,’ so fart is nothing. We had the ‘fart’ concept in ‘Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?’ also.

Who was a better host? Ajay in ‘Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?’ or Kartik in ‘Guest Iin London’?

Both of them are very well behaved and very welcoming. Guests, no matter how good they are, after a certain period of time it becomes difficult, and thoughts of when will they leave starts popping into your minds.

Have you ever been at the receiving end of such stubborn guests?

No, I’ll bluntly ask them to leave.

Does this bluntness even work on social media, because there are chances of getting unapologetically trolled?

I’m okay with getting trolled.

Doesn’t it affect you?

The ones who are mocking at me can go ahead with it, I’m least affected. My question to them is when Arundhati Roy spoke about the Indian Army, why were these people mum then? When I voiced my opinion, everyone started questioning, I don’t understand this logic. What kind of patriotism is this? What is the point in sitting on Pakistan’s lap and loving India? I don’t even understand this. One can talk about my nation’s Prime Minister, about anything, and me, but not the Indian Army. They protect us selflessly. (She reportedly said that India couldn’t achieve its objective in the occupied Kashmir valley even if its army deployment increases from 7 lakh to 70 lakh. However, the widely circulated statement of Roy remains to be unverified, and Roy confirmed it to a portal that she hasn’t made any such statement.) But, later playing the ‘woman’ card, which she didn’t, but her supporters did was wrong. When the female (Arundhati Roy) was blabbering these statements, was she a male then? She was a woman right? So, if you’ve said the statement being a woman, then suffer it being the woman you are. I don’t believe in gender discrimination.

Talking about politics, you have been actively involved as an MP of the ruling party and a biopic on the Prime Minister is under construction. You earlier said that nobody, but you could play Modiji the best on screen?

I can play him the best on screen, not because I know him better or anything. It’s just that I identify with him. I relate to his ideologies and believe in his qualities. In my opinion, every citizen and every leader should have Modiji’s qualities. We ought to be grateful that we have got an uncorrupted leader like him. He lives alone, away from the family. He doesn’t indulge in any loose talk or any other conversation apart from work.

The film has been in the news for the longest time but has not yet gone on floors?

We are working on the script because it needs an in-depth research.

Amidst the nepotism row in the entertainment industry, you said that you wouldn’t launch your sons in Bollywood?

I don’t have the money nor do I own any production house to launch my sons here. If I had the right network, a strong financial background, and a production house, I would definitely launch them. About the nepotism row, I would like to say that when a doctor’s child becomes a doctor, businessman’s child becomes a businessman nobody revolts then. What’s the hue and cry about actor’s children pursuing acting?

Your elder son is heard to be assisting on ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’?

Yes, the elder one is assisting on ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and the younger one is in the US, he’s a screenplay writer.

You are also a part of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. How is it working with your son in this film?

He is a thorough professional and addresses me as ‘sir’ when we are working. I am glad he maintains his distance and never takes anyone for granted.

Recently, your look from the Dutt biopic was leaked, where you’re playing Sanjay Dutt’s father Sunil Dutt’s character. You looked very similar to Sunilji. So, did you study his character for this role?

I’ve been watching Dutt saab’s work, and you can call it as an advantage or a disadvantage that he didn’t have a particular mannerism. He had a very strong persona and was a very great person, which reflected through his eyes and work. Director Rajkumar Hirani of this film has helped me prepare for this role. The script of the film is outstanding. Let’s see how the film turns out to be.

The government body recently fixed a four-slab tax rate of 28% on the film industry, and Siddharth Roy Kapur (President of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India) approached you to look into the matter. What steps have you’ll taken as a fraternity?

Yes, he did approach me for it, and I have made an appeal to improvise the tax rate. Let’s see if our appeal is heard. However, it should be a unified voice. If you go separately, nobody listens to your issues. The film fraternity should collectively approach the authorities for it, which will definitely carry more weightage.

Coming back to ‘Guest Iin London,’ tell us something more about the film?

It’s a complete family entertainer, with no cheap and vulgar comedy. It’s a healthy film and can be watched with your family.

‘Guest Iin London’ will hit the screens on June 9.