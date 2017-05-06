One can do anything, just delve deeper into it: AR Rahman on turning director

Mumbai: Actors turning singers; directors turning composers; composers turning actors- this has been the latest trend in the film industry.

Music maestro A.R. Rahman is the latest addition to the list!

Speaking on the same, Rahman, who has recently donned the director's hat for world's first Virtual Reality (VR) Multisensory episodic feature film 'Le Musk,' said, "I just feel that you can do anything. You just have to delve into it; you just have to lean into it. It's not that anything belongs to anyone. Anyone can become anything."

"You can see directors becoming composers and composers becoming directors. It's just how sincere I am. I should not cheat. I should be honest to my job. I should excel in it. It goes for everyone," the composer added, while addressing the media here yesterday, at the launch of an exclusive India prelude of his directorial debut.

The India prelude of 'Le Musk' comes after being showcased at the 'NAB', Las Vegas, as part of the Intel-Keynote on April 24.

The experience of scent, motion, spacial sound and visuals amalgamated together to give the viewer a stereosmokic effect on the Voyager chair, specially designed by Postiron.

Gautam Dutta, the CEO of PVR Ltd, which have collaborated with YM Movies to bring 'Le Musk,' while speaking about the VR effect on viewers, said, "I feel VR will bring a new window for the viewers. It's unique and can't be compared to the big screens. In a VR film, you become a part of the scenes. This attracts the consumers."

As the title suggests, the film is based on smell and the protagonist is lost in the aroma that has engulfed her.

Shot in picturesque Rome, the film follows the journey of an orphaned heiress and part-time musician, Juliet, who grows up to be a diva on a mission. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she receives an anonymous message, which brings back her mysterious past.

Written, directed and scored by Rahman, the film stars Nora Arnezeder, Guy Burnet, Munirih Jahanpour and Mariam Zohrabyan in lead roles.