Entertainment, Bollywood

One can do anything, just delve deeper into it: AR Rahman on turning director

ANI
Published May 6, 2017, 10:55 am IST
Updated May 6, 2017, 11:10 am IST
The India prelude of 'Le Musk' comes after being showcased at the 'NAB', Las Vegas, as part of the Intel-Keynote on April 24.
AR Rahman.
 AR Rahman.

Mumbai: Actors turning singers; directors turning composers; composers turning actors- this has been the latest trend in the film industry.

Music maestro A.R. Rahman is the latest addition to the list!

Speaking on the same, Rahman, who has recently donned the director's hat for world's first Virtual Reality (VR) Multisensory episodic feature film 'Le Musk,' said, "I just feel that you can do anything. You just have to delve into it; you just have to lean into it. It's not that anything belongs to anyone. Anyone can become anything."

"You can see directors becoming composers and composers becoming directors. It's just how sincere I am. I should not cheat. I should be honest to my job. I should excel in it. It goes for everyone," the composer added, while addressing the media here yesterday, at the launch of an exclusive India prelude of his directorial debut.

The India prelude of 'Le Musk' comes after being showcased at the 'NAB', Las Vegas, as part of the Intel-Keynote on April 24.

The experience of scent, motion, spacial sound and visuals amalgamated together to give the viewer a stereosmokic effect on the Voyager chair, specially designed by Postiron.

Gautam Dutta, the CEO of PVR Ltd, which have collaborated with YM Movies to bring 'Le Musk,' while speaking about the VR effect on viewers, said, "I feel VR will bring a new window for the viewers. It's unique and can't be compared to the big screens. In a VR film, you become a part of the scenes. This attracts the consumers."

As the title suggests, the film is based on smell and the protagonist is lost in the aroma that has engulfed her.

Shot in picturesque Rome, the film follows the journey of an orphaned heiress and part-time musician, Juliet, who grows up to be a diva on a mission. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she receives an anonymous message, which brings back her mysterious past.

Written, directed and scored by Rahman, the film stars Nora Arnezeder, Guy Burnet, Munirih Jahanpour and Mariam Zohrabyan in lead roles.

Tags: ar rahman, le musk

Related Stories

Poster of the film.

A R Rahman unveils the Poster of his directorial debut Le Musk

The film is based on scent and the intriguing poster gives just the right feel to the audience without revealing much.
27 Apr 2017 2:55 PM
AR Rahman

I never knew that I was born for music: AR Rahman

The music director said his mother made a choice and motivated him to make a career in music.
05 Apr 2017 5:58 PM
A still from the film.

Kaatru Veliyidai music review: Rahman of yore is back, for most parts

The Mani Ratnam directorial stars Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles.
24 Mar 2017 9:27 PM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pakistan bowlers will fire against India in Champions Trophy, says Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi pointed out that the Champions Trophy is the only ICC event where Pakistan have had achieved success against India. (Photo: AP)
 

Kashmiri wins 2016 Wisden-MCC Cricket 'Photograph of the Year' award

Every year MCC publishes a book titled Wisden Cricketer Almanack and this year will include Majeed's picture. (Photo: Facebook/SaqibMajeed)
 

Cassini finds 'the big empty' between Saturn and its rings

Cassini is expected to make a total of 22 dives between the rings and the planet before making a death plunge into the gas giant in September.
 

Deepika Padukone reacts to Katrina Kaif's comments on her Raabta look

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.
 

I am not dressing for you, my love: Deepika Padukone shots back at critics

Deepika Padukone
 

German airport’s prayer booth lets travellers choose from 65 languages

An airport spokeswoman the 'Gebetomat' prayer booth, which was first designed by Sturm in 2008, is free of charge.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Varun, Taapsee, Rishi Kapoor and others react to Nirbhaya verdict

Varun Dhawan, Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu.

Majid Majidi wraps up his Ishaan Khatter starrer Beyond the Clouds

A still from the film.

Priyanka Chopra to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next

Priyanka Chopra

I laugh about such gossip: Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor

Exclusive: Prabhas to skip Karan Johar’s Baahubali 2 bash

Prabhas and Karan Johar.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham