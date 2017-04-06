'Kamal is the angriest person I know': Rajini at Chandrahasan memorial meet

Mumbai: Noted Kollywood celebrities attended the memorial meet of Kamal Haasan’s elder brother Chandrahasan. Chandrahasan, 82, had succumbed to a cardiac arrest on March 18. Celebrities like Rajinikanth, Sathyaraj, Nasser, Vishal, KS Ravikumar and Ilaiyaraja were present at the meet.

At the meet, an emotional Rajini revealed, "Financially, Kamal does not have properties of his own when compared to the actors of this generation. Kamal considers K Balachander, Ananthu, Charuhasan and Chandrahasan as his lifelines. Now, three of them have left him. While I have worked with Charu anna in many films, I've met Chandrahasan twice. But we're there for Kamal."

Rajini also added, "I have never seen a hot-tempered person like Kamal Haasan. You all have seen only ten per cent of his anger. I have witnessed it 100 per cent. That's why I used to be careful with him. Charu (brother) anna can pacify him. But it was Chandra Haasan who always kept it in check."

Kamal and Rajini have been the ruling duality of Tamil cinema for nearly four decades now. However, their friendship and personal equation never took a beating.

Kamal himself was quite emotional, remembering his brother.

“I’ve many brothers like Rajinikanth, can learn the art of money making and filmmaking from them. I can’t stop talking about my brother Chandra, he considered me as his own son. Talking about his noble qualities can’t be restricted to this memorial meet, would remember him forever. They way he handled people with great respect is incredible, he never appointed a maid to wash his clothes, he is a great cook,” he said.