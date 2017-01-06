Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: Kangana-Shahid-Saif’s Rangoon trailer is high on action and romance

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 6, 2017, 8:49 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2017, 8:58 am IST
The film has been termed a Casablanca-style romance set during the World War II and that is very much visible.
Screengrabs from the trailer of 'Rangoon'.
 Screengrabs from the trailer of 'Rangoon'.

Mumbai: Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Rangoon’ has been in the making since a substantial amount of time now, facing a couple of delays previously. The film is finally releasing on February 24 and the recent posters starring Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan had generated enough buzz.

The trailer is also out and it definitely seems worth the wait. Since the beginning of the film, it has been termed a Casablanca-style romance set during the World War II and that is very much visible from the looks of the trailer.

Like reported earlier, Kangana plays a role similar to the ‘Hunterwali’ of the ‘40s. She is sent by Saif to Burma to entertain the soldiers fighting the war.

Shahid Kapoor is tasked with protecting Kangana during her visit. However, the two fall in love and that primarily builds the plot,  with the tagline ‘love, war and deceit’, giving an idea about the story.

Kangana is impressive in her glamorous avatar as ‘Hunterwali’ or when she asks Saif if Hitler watched Hindi films or when she asks Shahid if he would join in when she wants to go to the washroom.

Saif and Shahid also look brilliant dressed according to the ‘40s style and impress with their intensity in the action and dramatic sequences.

Watch the trailer here:

‘Rangoon’ is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, Sajid Nadiadwala and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Tags: kangana ranaut, rangoon, saif ali khan, shahid kapoor
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

A photo from the sets of 'Rangoon'.

Rangoon trailer will be out on January 6

‘Rangoon’, an intense love triangle set during the World War II, was shot in Arunachal Pradesh.
31 Dec 2016 5:41 PM
The film has been reported to be a biopic on yesteryear's action star Hunterwali Nadia. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

First Look! Kangana Ranaut is Jaanbaaz Julia in Vishal Bharadwaj's Rangoon

The actress will be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the Casablancaesque period film.
20 Dec 2016 7:38 PM
Kangana was last seen in 'Katti Batti'.

Post Simran wrap, Kangana Ranaut gears up for Rangoon

She is taking all efforts to ensure that the red carpet of the trailer launch event is a grand success.
02 Dec 2016 2:20 PM
Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

More delays for team Rangoon

The trailer of Vishal Bhardwaj’s movie will now be released alongside Aamir Khan’s Dangal later this year.
23 Nov 2016 12:10 AM
Rangoon, now all the more exciting, is slated for a 2017 release.

Kangana's Rangoon a biopic of B'wood's first female action star, Hunterwali Nadia?

Apart from Kangana, 'Rangoon' also stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali khan.
31 Oct 2016 9:04 PM

Sports Gallery

India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

R Ashwin takes to Twitter, praises Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s leadership

R Ashwin fondly talked about how he and MS Dhoni had a long discussion ahead of the final over in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2013 where India beat England. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Kangana-Shahid-Saif’s Rangoon trailer is high on action and romance

Screengrabs from the trailer of 'Rangoon'.
 

Abu Azmi's son Farhan slams Bollywood actress Esha Gupta for criticizing his father

Farhan's wife Ayesha Takia used to be an actress before marriage
 

Berlin attacker Amri used 14 different identities

Berlin attacker Anis Amri (Photo: AP)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: The most un-Indian captain India ever had

After captaining India for over nine years, MS Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20I skipper ahead of the India versus England ODI series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Woman's stirring poem on Bengaluru mass molestation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Shahrukh Khan and his witty responses

Shahrukh Khan

Perrie Edwards follows her ‘boyfriend’ on Instagram

Perrie Edwards

No sex comedies for Dipannita Sharma

Dipannita Sharma

Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn want to tell the same story

'Ajay is upset with Karan and Salman for announcing a film on the same war story.'

I’m being offered villainous parts: Jim Sarbh

Jim Sarbh
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham