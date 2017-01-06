Watch: Kangana-Shahid-Saif’s Rangoon trailer is high on action and romance

Mumbai: Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Rangoon’ has been in the making since a substantial amount of time now, facing a couple of delays previously. The film is finally releasing on February 24 and the recent posters starring Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan had generated enough buzz.

The trailer is also out and it definitely seems worth the wait. Since the beginning of the film, it has been termed a Casablanca-style romance set during the World War II and that is very much visible from the looks of the trailer.

Like reported earlier, Kangana plays a role similar to the ‘Hunterwali’ of the ‘40s. She is sent by Saif to Burma to entertain the soldiers fighting the war.

Shahid Kapoor is tasked with protecting Kangana during her visit. However, the two fall in love and that primarily builds the plot, with the tagline ‘love, war and deceit’, giving an idea about the story.

Kangana is impressive in her glamorous avatar as ‘Hunterwali’ or when she asks Saif if Hitler watched Hindi films or when she asks Shahid if he would join in when she wants to go to the washroom.

Saif and Shahid also look brilliant dressed according to the ‘40s style and impress with their intensity in the action and dramatic sequences.

Watch the trailer here:

‘Rangoon’ is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, Sajid Nadiadwala and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.