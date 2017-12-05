search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have put up 50 run stand between them for 5th wicket. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4: 50 for Kohli, India closer to 400-run lead
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, Bollywood stars attend funeral

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Dec 5, 2017, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2017, 2:50 pm IST
The last rites were held at Mumbai's Santacruz crematorium, which was attended by celebrities from the film industry.
Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan arriving for Shashi Kapoor's funeral. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan arriving for Shashi Kapoor's funeral. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai: The last rites of Bollywood veteran actor Shashi Kapoor were held at Mumbai's Santacruz crematorium, which was attended by people from the film industry on Tuesday.

Kapoor's body was wrapped in Indian flag as he was cremated with state honours.

 

A number of eminent Bollywood celebrities -- Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra -- along with Kapoor family members Rishi, Randhir and Ranbir Kapoor paid their last respects.

The body was taken from Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital to the Santa Cruz crematorium for last rites.

En route, the body was also taken to Prithvi Theatre.

Many Bollywood celebrities Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn paid homage to Shashi Kapoor on Monday.

The actor had been suffering from ailments for the past few years. He had undergone a bypass surgery, and was also hospitalised for a chest infection in 2014.

Son of Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi, who played the lead roles in 'Deewaar' and 'Junoon', was the last of the Kapoors of his generation - Raj and Shammi Kapoor, his older brothers.

He received the prestigious Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several film honours.

Kapoor is survived by his three children, Sanjana, Kunal and Karan.

Tags: shashi kapoor, amitabh bachchan, shah rukh khan, ranbir kapoor
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

To Shashiji from your 'babbua': Big B pays tribute to his 'Deewaar' co-star
Shashi Kapoor’s last photo with family is all you want to see today
Shashi Kapoor no more: Rishi leaves shoot midway, Neetu posts tribute
Shashi Kapoor acted in over 150 films, winning fans with suave good looks

Related Galleries

Family, stars brave rains as they arrive for Shashi Kapoor's last rites


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IND vs SL: Masked Sri Lankans on field as smog drama returns to Feroz Shah Kotla

The Dinesh Chandimal-led side was once again seen wearing masks on Day four of the ongoing Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Pak: Social activist goes 'missing' following discussion on extremism

Mahmood is associated with Low-Key Lokai that brings people together for dialogues and debates on issues critical for building a peaceful society. (Photo: ANI)
 

Indian Premier League side opposes RR, Chennai Super Kings' player retention plans

One certain franchise is doing all they can to ensure that RR and CSK are not given the right to retain the players they lost during their suspension period. (Photo: BCCI)
 

India chief selector MSK Prasad makes a big statement on out-of-favour Yuvraj Singh

“With Yuvraj Singh, there were also the fitness issues,” said chairman of selectors MSK Prasad after picking Indian squad for three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Video: MS Dhoni’s adorable daughter sings popular Malayalam song

MS Dhoni’s adorable daughter shows off her musical talent in Instagram video. (Photo: Instagram / zivasinghdhoni006)
 

Here’s why Bumrah and not Kuldeep was picked in Virat Kohli’s squad vs South Africa

While Jasprit Bumrah received his maiden Test call-up, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav could not make the cut to the Indian squad for South Africa Tests. (Photo: AP / PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Shashi Kapoor’s last photo with family is all you want to see today

Late Shashi Kapoor with his family.

'Deepika bachao' led by one who character assassinated me: Kangana wary of support

Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Shabana Azmi.

Salman, Priyanka and Jacqueline to turn hosts for Wiz Khalifa?

Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez will host Wiz Khalifa on his India visit.

Shashi Kapoor no more: Rishi leaves shoot midway, Neetu posts tribute

Rishi Kapoor's wife, actress Neetu Kapoor posted this picture of a young Shashi with father Prithviraj Kapoor on Instagram. Shashi is the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor.

Rani Mukerji: I loved Befikre, but it was hard for Aditya Chopra to see failure

Rani spoke about Befikre's faliure.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham