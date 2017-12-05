Shashi Kapoor’s last photo with family is all you want to see today

Mumbai: Even though they’ve entertained India throughout generations, it is quite a rare occasion to spot the whole Kapoor family in one frame. And we came across one such photo where the entire clan, including the late Shashi Kapoor, were seen smiling at the camera.

Shashi Kapoor died last evening at a Mumbai hospital and this was probably his last photo with the Kapoor clan.

Karisma Kapoor had shared this heart-warming photo of the entire family on Christmas last year, with the caption, "The family that eats together stays together ❤️ "

The family that eats together stays together ❤️ #familygoals#familylove#christmaslunch #merrychristmaseveryone🎄 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:33am PST

Kareena was not present at the celebrations since she had just given birth to son Taimur.