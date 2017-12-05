search on deccanchronicle.com
Shashi Kapoor’s last photo with family is all you want to see today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 5, 2017, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2017, 2:39 pm IST
The veteran actor passed away in a Mumbai hospital on December 4. He was 79.
Late Shashi Kapoor with his family.
 Late Shashi Kapoor with his family.

Mumbai: Even though they’ve entertained India throughout generations, it is quite a rare occasion to spot the whole Kapoor family in one frame. And we came across one such photo where the entire clan, including the late Shashi Kapoor, were seen smiling at the camera.

Shashi Kapoor died last evening at a Mumbai hospital and this was probably his last photo with the Kapoor clan.

 

Karisma Kapoor had shared this heart-warming photo of the entire family on Christmas last year, with the caption, "The family that eats together stays together ❤️ "

 

The family that eats together stays together ❤️ #familygoals#familylove#christmaslunch #merrychristmaseveryone🎄

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Kareena was not present at the celebrations since she had just given birth to son Taimur. 

