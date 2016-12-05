Entertainment, Bollywood

We will definitely do a film together, say Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Published Dec 5, 2016, 11:17 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2016, 11:17 am IST
The duo were speaking at the Star Screen Awards, where they co-hosted a segment.
Shah Rukh and Salman, 50, have had ups and downs in their friendship over the years but the latter said sometimes their "fights" were blown out of proportion.
Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan said he andSalman Khan can definitelyo work together in a film again.

Shah Rukh, 51, and the "Dabangg" actor have worked in films like "Karan Arjun", "Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam" and "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai".

When asked if there is a possibility of them coming back for a film, Shah Rukh told reporters, "Woh bhi ho jayega (That will also happen). We are here. Someone will bring a film, we will do something."

Salman added, "It will happen. If some good, knowledgable writer comes up with something, we will definitely do it."

To which, the "Fan" actor said that they will need a director with lots of patience too.

On being quizzed how was the experience, Shah Rukh said, "It's fun. This is the way we are normally also. It's nice to have extended it. We really had fun."
Salman added, "It was really good fun. The theme is friendship so who better than him and me to host it."

When asked if Aamir will also join them in hosting the awards next year, Shah Rukh quipped that the "Dhoom 3" actor doesn't attend awards.

"It happens with everyone, just what happened with us but so much of fuss was created around that. We had no contribution in that, it was (pointing at the media) and some loved ones too," Salman said.

