Tamannaah walks out of Kapil Sharma’s film?

With a super successful show and an Abbas-Mustan movie under his belt, it looks like the stars have aligned perfectly for comedian Kapil Sharma. He made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which had a cast that boasted of names like Supriya Pathak, Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Phadnis, Elli Avram and Varun Sharma.

It was then learnt that Kapil was all set to drive his Bollywood career ahead, producing his second acting venture, Firang. For the movie, Ishita Dutt and Tamannaah Bhatia were speculated to be in lead roles.

Now, we hear Tamannaah has walked out of the movie, forcing the makers to look for a replacement. A source close to the developments reveals, “Tamannaah had been signed for the movie, but things turned sour when her role turned out to be parallel to Ishita’s. Hence, she opted out of Firang.” When contacted, Tamannaah’s spokesperson refused to comment on the story.