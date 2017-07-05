After 'nose job' fiasco, Priyanka Chopra gets slammed for 'lip job' this time

(Left) The picture that led to fans calling Priyanka Chopra out for 'nose job'; (right) the picture that led to trolls targetting her for her lips.

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra is one of those superstars, who keeps her fans updated about their personal and professional life, via various social media platforms.

However, like all celebs, PeeCee too experiences the wrath of online trolls time and again.

Recently, the 34-year-old actress posted a picture of herself on Instagram and wrote, "Summer lovin... #carfiesunday."

However, the photo has sparked rumours of another lip job, with many claiming that her lips look fuller than before.

Here are some comments the users gave on the photo:

A user wrote, "Why do they even get their lips done! They look so weird."

Another user commented, "Surgery gone wrong."

Some of the users went ahead and called her a "plastic beauty".

However, PeeCee does not get affected by such trolls.

Earlier this year, in an interview given to Glamour Magazine, the 'Baywatch' star noted that she does not let the trolling affect her because she gets so much love and affection from the people on her social media profiles.