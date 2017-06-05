Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: Tiger will remind you of a vintage Hrithik in Munna Michael trailer

The Sabbir Khan directorial also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutante Nidhhi Agarwal in the lead roles.
Screengrabs from the video.
Mumbai: Tiger Shroff has often been criticised for his acting skills, but there has been no contention over the immense potential he possesses as a dancer and as an action star with versatile martial art chops.

Sabbir Khan has often tapped into those very arenas, playing to the gallery when it comes to Tiger's strengths.

And with his latest offering, 'Munna Michael,' Sabbir seems to have bettered himself, with the trailer promising an out and out entertainer.

Tiger dances and kicks men around like never before, and this time round, he's got the inimitable Nawazuddin Siddiqui for company, who seems to be all set to ace the comical villain act.

Tiger, as the street urchin who's taken a liking for the King of Pop since forever, more often than not reminds one of the vintage Hrithik Roshan an entire nation once fell in love with, with his mind-numbing dance numbers.

Debutante Nidhhi Aggarwal also seems to be a great choice, with her dancing skills ulitilised to the core.

'Munna Michael' is slated for a July 21 release.

Watch the trailer here

Watch: Tiger will remind you of a vintage Hrithik in Munna Michael trailer

