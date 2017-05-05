Entertainment, Bollywood

Kannada TV actress Rekha Sindhu dies in accident on Chennai-Bengaluru highway

Multiple news organisations shared the news on social media saying the accident occurred at Sunnampukuttai, near Pernambut.
Rekha Sindhu
Mumbai: Kannada television actress Rekha Sindhu was travelling in a car from Chennai to Bengaluru on May 5 along with three other passengers. As per reports in the media, the actress’s car collided near Pernambut and all the four passengers died on the spot.

Rekha’s co-passengers were Abhishek Kumaran (22), Jayankandran (23) and Rakshan (20). According to media reports, all of them were taken to the Tirupattur Government Hospital and police is investigating the accident.

The actress, who has featured in many Tamil and Kanna TV shows, has left her fans in a heartbroken state. Some took to Twitter to express their grief:

Another actress by the name Rekha Krishnappa, was mistaken for Sindhu. Krishnappa, however, clarified on her Facebook page that she is doing alright. International Bussiness Times (IBT) has recored a statement from the actress saying she is okay.

