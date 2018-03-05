search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor remembered fondly at Oscars 2018

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2018, 10:19 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2018, 10:19 am IST
Indian stars Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi, who passed away recently, featured at the 90th Academy Awards today.
 Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor honoured at the Oscars.

Los Angeles: Indian stars Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi, who passed away recently, featured in the In Memoriam section at the 90th Academy Awards today.

The In Memoriam segment of the Oscars pays tribute to artistes who have passed this year.

 

Shashi Kapoor, besides his Bollywood superstar persona, was an active figure in international cinema working in films such as 'The Householder', 'Shakespeare Wallah', 'The Guru', 'Bombay Talkie' and 'In Custody'.

Sridevi, a pan Indian star, died on February 24 in Dubai suddenly, leaving fans and family shocked. She was 54.

Others who featured in the section include James Bond star Roger Moore, Mary Goldberg and Johan Johansson, John Heard and Sam Shephard.

