Karan Johar becomes father to twins via surrogacy, names them after parents

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 5, 2017, 9:12 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2017, 9:29 am IST
As per reports, Karan became a father to twins, a boy and a girl, in February and has named them Yash and Roohi.
 Karan Johar's production 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' releases on March 10.

Mumbai: After Tusshar Kapoor became the first Bollywood celebrity to become a single father via surrogacy last year, Karan Johar has also become a single father through the procedure.

Karan became a father to twins, a boy and a girl, in February and has named them Yash and Roohi. The names seem to have been inspired by names of his parents, Yash and Hiroo.

Karan took to Twitter on Sunday to make the announcement, praising the 'marvels of medical science' which helped him in becoming parents of 'pieces of my heart'. Calling his decision an 'emotional and well thought out' one, the director said that he is ready to take all the responsibilities regarding the nurturing of his kids and that all his professional commitments would take a backseat. He concluded by thanking the surrogate who delivered the babies and Dr. Jatin Shah who guided him through the journey.

As per reports, the births were reportedly registered at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday and the babies were delivered at Masrani Hospital in Andheri by Dr. Makarand Masani.

The filmmaker has often spoken about his desire to become a father and had spoken about it in detail in his recent autobiography ‘An Unsuaitable Boy.’

The filmmaker is having a good time on the professional front, with his last directorial ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ doing well at the box office, followed by numerous film productions and stints at reality shows.

