Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: Akshay lashes out at people blaming women for B'luru molestation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 5, 2017, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2017, 1:46 pm IST
Over 100 women were molested and harassed by drunken revelers in the IT capital of India.
Screengrabs from the video.
 Screengrabs from the video.

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar, amongst the most conscientious actors in Bollywood has reacted sharply to the ghastly molestation of women in Bengaluru on New Year's eve.

The actor shared a video on Twitter, a generic address to everyone in the wake of the immense umbrage after the incident got reported.

 "The Bangalore incident makes me feel we are evolving backwards, from humans to animals, rather beasts because even animals are better! Truly shameful," he said.

Over 100 women were molested and harassed by drunken revelers in the IT capital of India, in the presence of police personnel, who were helplessly outnumbered.

"I am ashamed to be a human being today. I was returning from my New Year's vacation with my four-year-old daughter in my arms when I learnt about the molestation incident in Banglore. I don't know how did you all feel about it, but my blood started boiling.

"I am a daughter's father but even if I was not one, I feel if a society cannot respect its women, it doesn't deserve to be called a humane society. What's most disgusting is that people have the guts to justify such shameful acts by criticising women for their choice of clothes," an enraged Akshay blasted out.

The Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara as well as Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi had criticised the independence of women and their being dressed in revealing attires, citing those as a trigger for rampant molestation cases across the country.

He urged women to not be drubbed by such incidents and be fearless.

"Women should not consider themselves inferior to men... Just
be fearless, be alert and learn self-defence," he concluded.

Watch the video here:

Tags: akshay kumar, bengaluru molestation, g parameshwara, abu azmi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

All of them urged that the criminals should be punished and not the victims.

Varun, Farhan, Taapsee slam Abu Azmi's misogynistic comments

The actors didn't mince words and reacted sharply to the Samajwadi party member's sexist rant.
03 Jan 2017 3:44 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen palaces and sub-zero swimming at Harbin ice festival
HuskMitNavn, a Dutch artist, can make his funny black-and-white drawings jump off the page. He merges both 2D and 3D worlds by simply folding or tweaking the paper. (Photo: Instagram/ @huskmitnavn1)

Cartoons come to life with quirky 3D tricks
Pets are adorable but they are equally hilarious when they manage to get themselves in awkward situations and many such images made it to the internet (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens share images of their dogs landing in hilarious situations
A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Produce store employee admiring his work gets Photoshop treatment
Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Dogs provide therapy in a Brazilian hospital
Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Someone inquired about his kid’s religion, Shirish Kunder did not blast. He did this!

Shirish is father to triplets Czar, Anya and Diva.
 

Women view men with tattoos as better for sex: study

Inked guys are considered to have higher testosterone levels (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Manchester United celebrate Mahendra Singh Dhoni's successful captaincy

Very few know that the Ranchi lad played as goalkeeper in his school football team, before making a name as a wicketkeeper-batsman. (Photo: PTI)
 

Bloody hell Your Majesty! I almost shot you: Guard mistakes Queen as trespasser

Queen Elizabeth of England (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Akshay lashes out at people blaming women for B'luru molestation

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Cricket world hails MS Dhoni as one of the greatest captains

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday stepped down as India's limited overs skipper. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Watch: Hrithik and Yami dance their hearts out in Kaabil’s Mon Amour!

SRK's 'Raees' and Hrithik's 'Kaabil' are clashing on January 25.

Watch: Shah Rukh and Mahira display sizzling chemistry in Raees’ Zaalima

Screengrabs from the 'Zaalima' song.

Watch: Aditya gets trolled by Shraddha in OK Jaanu’s dialogue promo!

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor on calculation.

Padmavati mishap: SLB provides Rs 20,80,000 compensation to deceased worker's family

Bhansali's 'Padamavati' is gearing up for release in November this year.

'Not trying to be superhero': Akshay Kumar on choc-a-block 2017

Akshay waslast seen in 'Rustom'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham