Entertainment, Bollywood

'Not trying to be superhero': Akshay Kumar on choc-a-block 2017

ANI
Published Jan 5, 2017, 9:35 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2017, 9:38 am IST
The superstar said he is just trying to become a better hero by doing more films.
Akshay waslast seen in 'Rustom'.
 Akshay waslast seen in 'Rustom'.

Mumbai: Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar, who will be seen in four films this year, has said that doing so many projects does not make him join the league of superheroes.

While addressing the media at an event in Mumbai, the 49-year-old actor said he is just trying to become a better hero by doing more films. "I am trying to be a hero, forget about super hero. There are a lot of super heroes in the industry, but I'm trying to be a hero just now and trying to work," he said.

On a similar note, this is not the first time Akshay will be seen in three or four movies in a single year.

While actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan or Salman Khan, stick to doing one or two films in a year, Akshay, on the other hand, is seen on the silver screen more often. Akshay's this year releases include 'Jolly LLB 2', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Padman' and 'Robot 2.0.'

Tags: akshay kumar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

