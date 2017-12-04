search on deccanchronicle.com
Veteran Bollywood star Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 4, 2017, 5:57 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2017, 7:19 pm IST
Born as Balbir Raj Kapoor, he has appeared in multiple Bollywood films alongside some English language ones.
 Shashi Kapoor.

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor passed away. He was 79.

The yesteryear superstar has been unwell for several months and breathed his last at 5:20 PM at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Mohit Marwah confirmed the news on Twitter.

The youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor was honoured with the coveted Padmabhushan by the government of India in 2011. He was also awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2014.

He's survived by three children, Kunal Kapoor, Sanjana Kapoor and Karan Kapoor.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted to express his condolences.

Bollywood celebrities also took to Twitter.

