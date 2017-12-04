Veteran Bollywood star Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor passed away. He was 79.

The yesteryear superstar has been unwell for several months and breathed his last at 5:20 PM at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Mohit Marwah confirmed the news on Twitter.

My favourite shashi kapoor rests in peace today 🙏🏽 will be remembered always pic.twitter.com/hv2KQOgOyf — Mohit Marwah (@mohitsmarwah) December 4, 2017

Born as Balbir Raj Kapoor, he has appeared in multiple Bollywood films alongside some English language ones.

The youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor was honoured with the coveted Padmabhushan by the government of India in 2011. He was also awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2014.

He's survived by three children, Kunal Kapoor, Sanjana Kapoor and Karan Kapoor.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted to express his condolences.

Shashi Kapoor's versatility could be seen in his movies as well as in theatre, which he promoted with great passion. His brilliant acting will be remembered for generations to come. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2017

Bollywood celebrities also took to Twitter.

#RIPShashiKapoor ...the most charming and enigmatic actor ever...a gentleman movie star! His legacy in film and theatre is exceptional...thoughts and prayers with the family....his work will always live on... pic.twitter.com/U9jsAGxGET — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 4, 2017

Thank you for your body of work both as an actor and as a producer. Rest in peace, Sir. #ShashiKapoor — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) December 4, 2017

As the skies burst and it begins to rain in this part of Mumbai. My heart is filled with deep gratitude. Thank you Sir ! You touched our lives only the way you could have . 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/IzRvKDOXM9 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 4, 2017

RIP Shashi Kapoor. The charming man, the brave producer, the lovely actor, my neighbour is no more. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 4, 2017