Shashi Kapoor demise: Aamir, Karan Johar, others offer condolences

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 4, 2017, 7:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2017, 7:08 pm IST
The youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, who's been keeping unwell for quite a while, passed away on December 04.
Mumbai: Yesteryear Bollywood superstar Shashi Kapoor passed away at 79 in a Mumbai hospital. The actor has been unwell for a while.

Bollywood celebrities have been expressing their condolences on Twitter.

Born as Balbir Raj Kapoor, he has appeared in multiple Bollywood films alongside some English language ones.

The youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor was honoured with the coveted Padmabhushan by the government of India in 2011. He was also awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2014.

