Shashi Kapoor demise: Aamir, Karan Johar, others offer condolences

Mumbai: Yesteryear Bollywood superstar Shashi Kapoor passed away at 79 in a Mumbai hospital. The actor has been unwell for a while.

Bollywood celebrities have been expressing their condolences on Twitter.

His contribution to this industry will be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. Shashi Kapoor ji you will be missed always. 🙏🏻 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) December 4, 2017

#RIPShashiKapoor ...the most charming and enigmatic actor ever...a gentleman movie star! His legacy in film and theatre is exceptional...thoughts and prayers with the family....his work will always live on... pic.twitter.com/U9jsAGxGET — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 4, 2017

Thank you for your body of work both as an actor and as a producer. Rest in peace, Sir. #ShashiKapoor — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) December 4, 2017

As the skies burst and it begins to rain in this part of Mumbai. My heart is filled with deep gratitude. Thank you Sir ! You touched our lives only the way you could have . 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/IzRvKDOXM9 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 4, 2017

RIP Shashi Kapoor. The charming man, the brave producer, the lovely actor, my neighbour is no more. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 4, 2017

One of my favourites passed away today. A handsome charming gentleman who entertained us for 40+ years. His endearing smile will be embedded in my memories.

RIP #ShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/wXM0YSoQ45 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) December 4, 2017

Born as Balbir Raj Kapoor, he has appeared in multiple Bollywood films alongside some English language ones.

The youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor was honoured with the coveted Padmabhushan by the government of India in 2011. He was also awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2014.