Entertainment, Bollywood

No parallel lead roles for Farhan Akhtar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published Dec 4, 2016, 12:16 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2016, 4:01 am IST
The actor has turned down a role alongside Akshay Kumar in Reema Kagti’s hockey movie, Gold.
Farhan Akhtar
 Farhan Akhtar

After tasting success in Rustom, Akshay Kumar is set to star in yet another real-life story. The actor will be seen in Reema Kagti’s sports drama, Gold, playing Balbir Singh, part of the three-time Olympic winning Indian hockey team, who never got his due. The movie is set to be produced by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, marking Akshay’s first collaboration with the Rock On actor.

However, this isn’t where the association ends. If the word is to be believed, Farhan Akhtar snubbed an important role in Gold because it was a parallel one. A source close to the development reveals, “Reema Kagti is keen on roping Farhan for a pivotal role, but one that’s of a parallel lead to Akshay. Farhan has apparently turned down the offer, considering his A list image. The actor is also apprehensive about the project, since he’s played Milkha Singh in his biopic, and doesn’t want to play less important roles. One of the factors could also be that he’s producing the film.” Gold is set to be Reema’s third directorial venture after Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. And Talaash, making this her first biopic.

Tags: farhan akhtar, akshay kumar

World Gallery

Hundreds of Cuban exiles in Miami rallied on Wednesday for freedom and democracy on the communist island following the death of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

Miami exiles rally for Cuba freedom after Castro's death
Havana plunged into mourning Saturday and celebrations erupted in Miami at the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, whose iron-fisted rule defied the United States for a half century. (Photos: AP)

Miami's joyous Cubans hope for change with Fidel Castro's death
Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.

Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro dies at 90
A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad on Thursday.

ISIS truck bomb in Iraq sows carnage among Shiite pilgrims
Tokyo residents woke up Thursday to the first November snowfall in more than 50 years. And the Japan Meteorological Agency said it was the first time fallen snow on the ground was observed in November since such records started to be taken in 1875.

Tokyo gets snowfall in November for first time in 54 years
Iraqi fighters battling to oust the Islamic State group from Mosul recaptured the Catholic Mar Behnam monastery on Sunday, allowing its priests to return. (Photo: AFP)

Prayers return to Iraqi monastery ravaged by ISIS
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UAE-based Indian girl wins International Children's Peace Prize

Kehkashan Basu was presented the award by Bangladesh's Nobel peace laureate Mohammad Yunus at a glittering ceremony in The Hague. (Photo: Twitter/Kehkashan Basu)
 

Call us greedy, but these 5 actors are oh-so-Hollywood ready…read on!

If stellar performances and poised men rule Hollywood, then Bollywood is defined by an army of distinctive personas possessing a natural flair for the craft of acting.
 

Hindu groups in UK call for withdrawing 'non-veg' 5-pound note

A petition titled 'Remove tallow from bank notes' has gathered nearly 126,000 signatures. It will be delivered to the Bank of England when it hits 150,000. (Photo: AP)
 

Box-office jinx of sequels: Kahaani 2 opens poorly

A still from the film.
 

Marlon Brando's rape scene in Last Tango to Paris was shot without actress's consent

A still from the film.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma dance at Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh wedding

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma danced with the newly wedded couple who stole the limelight. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Salman Khan’s bff tiffs — Kabir Khan isn’t the first

Kabir Khan

Call us greedy, but these 5 actors are oh-so-Hollywood ready…read on!

If stellar performances and poised men rule Hollywood, then Bollywood is defined by an army of distinctive personas possessing a natural flair for the craft of acting.

A taste of Lucknow awaits Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar

Arjun Rampal turns producer

Arjun Rampal

Box-office jinx of sequels: Kahaani 2 opens poorly

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham