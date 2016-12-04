No parallel lead roles for Farhan Akhtar

After tasting success in Rustom, Akshay Kumar is set to star in yet another real-life story. The actor will be seen in Reema Kagti’s sports drama, Gold, playing Balbir Singh, part of the three-time Olympic winning Indian hockey team, who never got his due. The movie is set to be produced by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, marking Akshay’s first collaboration with the Rock On actor.

However, this isn’t where the association ends. If the word is to be believed, Farhan Akhtar snubbed an important role in Gold because it was a parallel one. A source close to the development reveals, “Reema Kagti is keen on roping Farhan for a pivotal role, but one that’s of a parallel lead to Akshay. Farhan has apparently turned down the offer, considering his A list image. The actor is also apprehensive about the project, since he’s played Milkha Singh in his biopic, and doesn’t want to play less important roles. One of the factors could also be that he’s producing the film.” Gold is set to be Reema’s third directorial venture after Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. And Talaash, making this her first biopic.