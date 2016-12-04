Entertainment, Bollywood

It’s a compliment, not an achievement: Hrithik on '3rd most handsome face' title

The star feels that the title is more of a compliment than an achievement.
Mumbai: He may have adored the cover pages of posh magazines and featured in lists that have the word ‘good-looking’ in them, but Hrithik is far from being boastful.

In a recent event, Hrithik, who, as per worldstopmost.com, has world’s ‘3rd most handsome face’, said the title was more of a compliment.

The actor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming revenge drama ‘Kaabil’, does not see the title as an achievement. When asked to comment on the list that has driven his fans insane with pride and joy, a humble Roshan Jr said “It’s a compliment, not an achievement…I take it as a compliment. It’s nice, it’s okay.”

Yaami Gautam, co-actor of Hrithik in ‘Kaabil’, said that it is Hrithik’s humility that keeps intimidation at bay.

 “When you work with him (you don’t realise), there is so much humility in him…It is only when you (the media) asks these questions that you feel ‘Oh my God! Yes! I am standing right next to this man’…I think it’s this attitude that makes someone sexy,” said Yaami about her co-star.

Hrithik, blushingly replied to Yaami’s comment, saying, “Now I am feeling very awkward, now we should move.”

His striking good looks, coloured eyes and overall personality has often allowed him the privilege of featuring on the list of best looking men across the world. Salman Khan also makes it to the list is ranked at No. 7.

Keeping the Bollywood superstar company in the envied top three positions are Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, followed by Twilight star Robert Pattinson. Hrithik is in third position beating even Johnny depp and Brad Pitt who are at number four and number 8 respectively.

On the work front, Hrithik’s ‘Kaabil’ releases on January 25.

Watch the interview clip here:

